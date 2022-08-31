Former principal and current councillor among seven Tasman candidates with links to conspiracies and disinformation

Dean McNamara has posted articles claiming the World Health Organisation is responsible for the Covid-19 virus.

A principal who joined a Voices for Freedom (VFF) protest outside a primary school and a current councillor are among seven Tasman district candidates with links to VFF or conspiracy groups.

Earlier this month, Stuff revealed anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group VFF is attempting to “sway the results” and make the country “ungovernable” by encouraging its members to stand for Aotearoa’s councils and boards, without revealing their affiliations.

Dean McNamara, Lakes-Murchison Ward

On Facebook, Tasman District Council councillor Dean McNamara has posted articles claiming the World Health Organisation is responsible for the Covid-19 virus, and links to vaccine disinformation.

“Define involved”, was McNamara’s reply when asked about his VFF association.

“I’m not a paid up member of anything. Yes I have protested with VFF. Was I wearing a VFF T-shirt, was I under their banner? No.”

McNamara, who has been a councillor for two terms, attended the Wellington protests, and a Nelson “freedom rally”.

“Trevor Mallard put on a party and I thought it would be rude to not attend,” he said.

At the time, he said he had travelled to Wellington because the mandates had affected his family: he and his wife had lost jobs, and his children had missed out on training opportunities, he said.

Colin Smith/Stuff Kelvin Woodley lost his temper when contacted by a Stuff reporter.

Kelvin Woodley, Moutere-Waimea Ward

Former Tapawera School principal Kelvin Woodley became aggressive during a phone call from a Stuff reporter.

“Define member,” he said in response to questions about his VFF affiliations.

Woodley’s music business is listed in the group’s directory, and in 2021 he was photographed at a VFF protest outside a primary school. He received the VFF newsletter and “paid attention to their messaging”, Woodley said.

Last year, Woodley raised concern in his rural community when he spoke out against vaccinations on his Facebook page.

He no longer holds his principal role.

Stuff Richard Osmaston is running for mayor of several councils.

Richard Osmaston, Westland, Grey, Buller, Marlborough, Nelson, and Tasman

Osmaston, who is campaigning for a moneyless economy, and wants to change the system, said he did not want to “demolish the government”. He said he did not want to be associated with VFF, as they had “rather different goals”.

While some of their messaging was “very appealing”, from people “on a similar wavelength”, after researching the group, Osmaston said he didn’t like what he found.

Osmaston, who is standing for mayor of six South Island councils in this year’s local body election, visited the Picton protest three times, he said.

He had been impressed by the way the event, run on donations, was “effectively a money-free society”, he said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Terina Graham, who is running in Motueka, would not answer questions about her VFF affiliation.

Terina Graham, Moteuka Community Board; Motueka Ward

Terina Graham has spoken out on Facebook in support of the convoy and against mandates, and has talked about treating Covid-19 with vitamins and parasite drug Ivermectin.

Graham’s sports organisation is listed in the VFF business directory, but she would not confirm her VFF association.

Graham travelled to the Wellington protest in February for a couple of days to “give some aroha” to the protesters, she said.

“Despite governments attempt to segregate society, we will not discriminate,” her website says.

SCREENSHOT/Supplied Fake identity cards claim to offer “diplomatic privileges and immunity” for kaitiaki diplomats.

James Wolfen-Duvall, Golden Bay Ward

Wolfen-Duvall’s Facebook profile says he is a “kaitiaki diplomat”. This is part of the sovereign citizen movement, a group that believes New Zealand law doesn’t apply to them. “Diplomats” can buy fake identity cards they believe offer immunity from the law and government.

Wolfen-Duvall said he was a VFF member and had attended local protests. “I’m a member of a lot of other groups too, particularly Groundswell and people like that.”

He did not agree with VFF’s stance on making New Zealand “ungovernable”.

“I think that would be absolutely pathetic.”

Wolfen-Duvall’s stance was to “keep your friends close and enemies closer”, he said. “Enemies are the people who do not listen to where the people are at, where they’re from.”

Stuff Some Tasman candidates have expressed their views on social media.

Quinn Lake, Golden Bay Ward

Quinn Lake said she was part of Golden Bay’s VFF community. “I know VFF, I’m familiar with their work, I go to their meetings.”

However, Lake did not get any campaign support from the group, she said.

Lake had protested with the group “early on”, she said. “But standing, protesting is not my thing.”

Lake opposed the mandates, partly due to their impact on the health sector, she said.

Supplied Tasman district mayoral candidate Aly Cook tweeted that the Covid-19 vaccine contained microchips.

Aly Cook, Tasman

Tasman district mayoral candidate Aly Cook has posted misinformation on social media about the Covid-19 vaccination, including that it contained “nanotechnology”, and conspiracies about the United Nations.

She said her bid for the mayoralty was associated with the fringe Outdoors and Freedom Party, of which she is a board member. Nelson-based lawyer Sue Grey is the co-leader.

Cook, a singer-songwriter, did attend the anti-mandate protest in Wellington but “wasn't there when any of the nasty stuff went down”.

“I went out of curiosity,” she said. “I was there singing backing vocals with Jason Kerrison, from Opshop ... I also went from a personal level as well.”

That “personal level” was related to her son, Bailey, who she claims was taken by ambulance to A&E a couple of hours after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. He then lost his job as a truck driver after declining the second dose, Cook said.

Cook said while she might have some shared values with VFF, she did not back a call from one of its founders to make New Zealand “ungovernable”.

“Goodness gracious no,” Cook said.