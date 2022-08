A cyclist has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries following a crash on Sunday night.

St John attended the scene at 6.05pm on Sunday, with one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles. The cyclist was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Police have closed one lane on Hereford St, between the intersecting streets of Barbadoes St and Fitzgerald Ave.