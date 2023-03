Motorist have been asked to avoid SH1 near Karapiro after a crash near Hydro Rd (file photo).

Emergency services are at the scene of a head-on crash near Cambridge.

The collision happened just before 7am Monday on State Highway 1, near Hydro Rd.

One car had been on fire, but had been extinguished by 7.20am, Senior Sergeant Rod Carpenter said.

He said both drivers were out of the vehicles and there were no reports of significant injuries.

The north lane was blocked and motorist were asked to avoid the area if possible.