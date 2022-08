A person suffered critical injuries after crashing into a tree on Ferry Rd, near Beach Rd in Kaiapoi, early on Sunday. (Screenshot)

A person has died in hospital a day after crashing into a tree in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch.

Police were called to the scene on Ferry Rd about 3.20am on Sunday.

The driver had left the road and crashed into a tree, a police spokesperson said.

The sole occupant was taken to hospital but later died from their injuries.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, the spokesperson said.