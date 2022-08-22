Calendar Girls' boss behind Viking Village sets sights on new resort overlooking Greymouth

The man behind Calendar Girls is seeking consent to build an accommodation resort near Greymouth.

Christchurch's Calendar Girls strip club boss James Samson – who has opened a Viking-themed retreat in the West Coast wilderness – is seeking consent to build another resort.

Samson’s company, BL Group, has applied to the Grey District Council for land use consent to build a function centre, backpackers’ lodge and 50 eco-pods in the hills overlooking Greymouth.

The application says the proposal exceeds the permitted floor area for non-rural activities, but because the overall effects on the environment would be less than minor, it asked the council for it not to be publicly notified.

Samson originally owned Calendar Girls and still works in the company, but his mother, Vicki Samson, took over after he was imprisoned on drugs charges in 2004.

Samson, who says he has been out of trouble for 15 years, and his son David have also built an off-the-grid Viking Village at Kaiata near Greymouth, which is home to four “barrel” accommodation pods built using wood sourced from Scandinavia.

Its website promises the “ultimate escape for battle-weary warriors”, and eight more barrels are planned.

Supplied A Viking Village in Greymouth is run by James Samson, of Calendar Girls, and his son David.

“Located on New Zealand’s famously-rugged West Coast, this untouched and epic slice of Valhalla is the ultimate retreat for off-the-grid rest, relaxation and rediscovering your inner Norseman,” it says.

Samson said the project started as a way of “trying to keep my son out of trouble” but turned into a business plan to offer something different for tourists on the West Coast.

“When I heard 10,000 international visitors come through Greymouth every week but they get off the train and laugh I thought, ‘I’ll look into what land is for sale’,” he said.

The Grey District Council unveiled an ambitious multimillion-dollar plan to fix the declining Greymouth central business district in 2019.

Supplied The 77-hectare site overlooks Greymouth on the West Coast.

BL Group’s application for the new resort says the 77 hectare site is accessed by Nikau Valley Road and is heavily vegetated with steep gullies.

Only 1.2% of the site would have buildings, including a function centre with capacity for 300 people and a backpackers’ lodge which would hold 200 beds, a shared living area, kitchen and bathrooms.

The site would also have 200 car parks and 50 self-contained eco-pods for two people, each with kitchens and bathrooms.

“The purpose of the eco-pods is to create an unforgettable experience that enables visitors to connect with nature,” the application says.

The site is within the designated outstanding natural landscape of the bush-clad hills behind Greymouth, but an ecological assessment found the proposal’s effect on the flora and fauna would be low, including on native lizards that live in the area.

Supplied Fifty eco-pods could be built into the hillsides overlooking Greymouth.

It says the applicant would mitigate any effects with dense buffer planting and pest and weed control, and would reinstate indigenous vegetation.

The buildings would be designed with natural and sustainable materials, set between ridge lines and built in colours compatible with the existing environment.

“The proposed development will generate employment for the operation of the development and create revenue for Greymouth by attracting people to the area and creating a tourism destination,” it says.

It said the visual effects were low to moderate because the buildings would largely be obscured from view.