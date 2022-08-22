Gloriavale residents asked to silence ex-members for new Employment Court hearing

Gloriavale residents have been asked to consider putting in writing their opposition to former members speaking on their behalf at an upcoming court case.

A survey, titled Gloriavale Members Voice, was created by a resident and has been circulated in the West Coast religious community with the backing of its leaders ahead of a new Employment Court case. It was sent to Stuff by a former member.

An Employment Court ruling in May found several of the Christian community’s businesses used child labour and treated workers as volunteers when they should have been entitled to payment and protection under employment law.

Six former residents, all women, will have their case heard in the Employment Court in a hearing starting next Monday.

The plaintiffs – Serenity Pilgrim, Anna Courage, Rose Standtrue, Crystal Loyal, Pearl Valor and Virginia Courage – say that during their time at Gloriavale they were required to undertake work under the direction and control of the Overseeing Shepherd and the Shepherds, and that they were employees.

Their claim also extends to an alleged breach of statutory duty by the Labour Inspectorate, which concluded following an investigation that members of the Gloriavale community were volunteers, not employees.

The survey, circulated to all members, asks if they wish to be a witness in the upcoming case to protect the community, church and culture.

It also lists the plaintiffs and 16 former members, the Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust, and lawyers for the plaintiffs, and asks members to tick whether they accept them speaking on their behalf or not – effectively urging for any evidence they may give to be discounted.

It asks them to tick a box asking the court to “allow me to volunteer my time, effort and income for the collective benefit of my family and community”.

The survey also requests the court to “protect the people of Gloriavale from ill-informed members of the public who are not aware of the changes made so far and from the bullying, harassment and discrimination levelled by the prosecution against our cultural minority in accordance with the New Zealand Bill of Rights 1990”.

Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust manager Liz Gregory, who is among those named in the survey, described it as a “black list”.

“I had heard about the survey but to read it in person was quite extraordinary. I had to ask why would they do that?

“It seems unorthodox to give a list of 20-plus names of people who have been speaking about their own life experiences in Gloriavale which aren’t favourable towards Gloriavale.

“I’ve heard from a number whose names were listed in the survey and they were quite certain that it’s really just a black list. It’s informing the people still living there who [are] seemingly coming against the church and who need to be silenced,” she said.

“I can only imagine Gloriavale is in a certain amount of turmoil at present and none of the leavers out here are running their hands with glee over their predicament.

“Everyone who has left still has people they love inside, and they are currently suffering under huge amounts of stress and strain,” she said.

In a judgment released this month Christina Inglis, chief judge of the Employment Court, rejected a bid by Gloriavale's leaders to have her stand aside.

They argued the judge was biased because she was also involved in the earlier case. However, Judge Inglis said a judge, unlike a jury, is capable of putting aside irrelevant and prejudicial allegations.

A Gloriavale community spokesperson said the survey was put together by one of its members in response to multiple pieces of litigation from various former members.

“Many individuals in our community have expressed their strong concerns and disquiet at what they regard as the unreasonable disclosure about individual private lives, family relationships and religious views by former members (including family members) who say they speak for them.

“While they accept that those who bring claims are entitled to do so, they are distressed by the ongoing and repeated intrusion into their day-to-day lives in a way that they feel goes well beyond what is reasonable or fair.”

He said the members had expressed their concerns that those who had left the community did not represent the views of those who remain – and certainly did not speak for them.

He said some members were concerned about discrimination against the religious views of the community, and the rights of individuals to live their lives as they choose within the boundaries of the law.

“The harassment of those in our community is well documented – including Facebook posts, anonymous phone calls and confrontations on the street from members of the public.

“Much of this is aimed at the women and girls who live here and does nothing to improve the wellbeing of members of our community,” he said.