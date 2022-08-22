Graduate charged with making and publishing intimate recordings of fellow students

The hearing was heard at the Pukekohe District Court on Monday. (File image)

A university graduate is facing charges of making intimate recordings of people, including some who studied with him, and then posting them online.

Greg Park, 23, an optometry graduate, faces 16 charges of making an intimate visual recording, and four charges of causing harm by posting harmful digital communications.

On Monday Judge Jane Lovell-Smith dismissed the interim name suppression application filed by his lawyer, Jong Kim, at Pukekohe District Court.

She disagreed that it met the threshold of extreme hardship if his name was published in the media.

Park wanted interim name suppression until the end of his trial.

Judge Lovell-Smith said a search warrant was executed by police at Park’s home last December, and his case had been heard in court at least six times, since January, before his lawyer filed an application for interim name suppression.

Park pleaded not guilty to his charges on his third court appearance in April.

Kim said they only applied to have his name suppressed because of sudden media interest, which made his client understand the consequences that it would bring.

Kim said the case was complex, and it was a lot for Park to take in.

Senior police prosecutor Paul Watkins and Stuff opposed the suppression.

In his submission, Watkins said other intimate recordings were found in Park’s laptop, and police have yet to identify the people in them. They hoped more people would come forward.