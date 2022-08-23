Spa pool electrical work paid for in drinks labelled a 'death trap'

The wiring for a spa pool was a death trap, an electrician reported to the Electrical Workers Registration board. (File photo)

A “death trap” electrical job on an outdoor spa pool paid for in alcohol prompted one industry expert to say he has never seen anything so unsafe.

Dalwyn Shaun Stevens​, who trained for four years as an electrician but was never a registered or licensed, pleaded guilty to doing negligent work under the Electricity Act. The charge he faced has a maximum fine of $50,000.

Christchurch District Court judge Peter Rollo​ heard the case earlier this year.

In a recently published decision he said Stevens had done the work for a homeowner who was paying him in drinks.

It involved the installation of two outdoor sockets to supply power to an outdoor spa pool.

Stevens modified an extension cable from the pool to the outlet by removing the female end and putting on a male end – creating what was called a suicide lead.

Then he connected an underfloor thermostat.

After there was a problem with the power supply to the spa, another electrician was called to check it.

The electrician was so concerned with the work he lodged a complaint with the Electrical Workers Registration Board.

“In 20 years of being a sparky, I’ve never seen anything so unsafe. Basically a death trap. No actual electrician would leave a job like this,” the electrician’s report said.

Judge Rollo said he thought the case was more serious than most of the cases with similar circumstances.

He fined Stevens $3750 and ordered that 90% of the fine to go to the board.