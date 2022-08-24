Nelson floods leave Rai Valley residents stuck all over the rohe

One house is at the bottom of a gully, while others hang precariously above.

Rai Valley residents were going about their normal lives – going to work or school, heading out to the farm – when they were unexpectedly cut off, trapped either at home or scattered around the rohe.

Caroll Hamilton has had her family split – while she and partner Josh Simmons were still at home, her 14-year-old son, Kade, is stuck in Nelson, staying with his grandmother.

“He has only got his backpack – he went to school and that was it,” she said.

“I don’t know how I can get him home other than the 10-hour round trip ... he wants to come home more than anything.”

READ MORE:

* Huge slip of 'boulders and trees and God knows what' blocks rural Marlborough road

* Holiday in 'sunny Nelson' takes unexpected turn when land opposite starts to slip

* Rai Valley home carried down hill and on to road by landslide



Supplied The aftermath of the storm that pummelled the top of the south last week, causing widespread damage and pushing this house in Rai Valley off its foundations, down a hill and on to a road.

She said she felt lucky – her home was not damaged and though Kade was stuck in town, she had been able to stay in touch with video calls.

Hamilton said she was heading out for the first time since the weather bomb hit, trying to get to Havelock to pick up urgent supplies.

“We haven’t been anywhere since this happened last week – I have to go or we won’t be making dinner tonight.”

She said the family had only been living in the Rai Valley for a few weeks before the rain hit.

“The community has been really incredible; we have met some really incredible people.”

Another split family is the Pattersons – Rai Valley Volunteer Brigade chief fire officer Nigel is in the area joining in the emergency response, while Jess and their 8-year-old daughter, Georgia, are stuck on the other side of the slip, staying with Georgia’s grandmother in Motueka, with the two family dogs boarded by the SPCA for emergency accommodation.

This was the second flood in six months to hit their farm, Jess said.

“We had a flood in February, it totalled our property. We just had our house rebuilt, we literally just moved back in a few weeks ago.”

Patterson said this flood had looked worse than the last but either by chance or thanks to changes to the landscaping including a new floodbank since February, this time the house had been spared.

Nigel Patterson/Supplied Farm buildings, fences and paddocks around the Pattersons’ farm have been severely damaged but their house escaped unscathed this time around.

“We can’t believe it didn’t get in, we saw video our neighbours took and thought our place was totalled.”

On Wednesday when the rain hit, Patterson had been driving out as normal but she said she got a bad feeling about it.

“I just thought ‘if we don’t get out now, we won’t’ ... it just came up really fast.”

Patterson turned back, packed a bag for her and Georgia, and headed out to Motueka. She said she was trying to protect Georgia from the flooding as much as possible, as the last one had been quite traumatic.

Now she was keen to get back as soon as possible to start helping with the clean-up. Though the house was OK, she said the rest of the farmland was significantly damaged.

“It is frustrating, not being able to get in and do anything – but I just met someone today who just red-stickered their house, so I have nothing to complain about.”

Nigel Patterson/Supplied One paddock on the Pattersons’ farm has been almost entirely covered in rocks and gravel, while others have been covered in silt and mud. Jess Patterson said it was frustrating not being able to go home to help clean up.

Simone Cook was at work at The Flooring Room in Nelson when the heavy rain first started to hit on Wednesday.

“My workmate said I should leave but I knew if I went home, I could get stuck,” she said.

Home is Whangamoa, a 40-minute drive from town. Fearing the loss of income if she got trapped, Cook decided to stay in Nelson. She has spent the past six days crashing with friends, waiting to hear when residents will be allowed back to check their properties.

“My friends have been awesome, I am just very aware I don't want to stay too long.”

The uncertainty was difficult, Cook said. Although she has good neighbours who are keeping an eye on things, she is anxious about possible damage to her rural property.

Despite the stress of her situation, there was nowhere else she would rather live, she said.

“It took me 2 and 3/4 hours to get to work from Richmond, it reminds me why I like where I live.”