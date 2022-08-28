Horse riders find loophole to ride on beach

The current bylaw banning horses from Raglan beaches has been toppled by a procedural error that means it can’t be enforced.

There’s a reprieve for horse riders wanting to use Raglan beaches with no-horse signs removed and the bylaw gone from the Waikato District Council website.

But it may not last.

Horse riding along the black sands of Raglan's wild west coast came under threat when the council erected signs on Ngarunui Beach on January 3, 2020, prompting more than 200 complaints.

The council said horses and vehicles would not be permitted on the beach and those breaking the bylaw could get an infringement notice.

That was part of the Waikato District Council Reserves and Beaches Bylaw, first adopted in 2006 and reviewed in 2016 - but historically not policed at Raglan's beaches.

However, when Horse Access Advocates Waikato Inc (HAAWI) decided to fight the decision, it came to light that a procedural error six years ago meant the bylaw wasn’t legal.

The 2016 bylaw states: “No person shall lead or ride any horse or other animal on any area of a reserve except on those areas set aside specifically for such purpose, or with the prior written permission of the Council.”

But ministerial approval is needed for a bylaw like this, as set out in the Reserves Act 1977.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Signs stopping horses and vehicles on Ngarunui Beach in Raglan were put up in 2020, prompting 232 complaints.

Because this wasn’t obtained in 2016, the council can’t prosecute breaches of the bylaw.

The council is looking at rectifying this by creating a new bylaw this year, which is likely to cover activities included in the current, unapproved bylaw.

The draft bylaw will go out for community consultation and submissions before being adopted.

In the meantime, the council continues to discourage horse-riding on beaches.

And also there’s been a lot of work gone into restoring sand dunes which the council said some horse riders continue to venture into.

It can expose shellfish beds to damage and some riders are venturing into sand dunes which a lot of restoration work has gone into.

The council also says there’s more potential for horse versus human conflict as the district grows - an increased health and safety risk.

SUPPLIED Waikato District Council plans to write a new bylaw later this year, and it is likely to cover the same activities as the previous, unapproved one (file photo).

“While we acknowledge the recreational value of riding horses, and we are sure that many horse riders are responsible and considerate when carrying out their chosen recreational activity, we still feel the potential risks outlined above are serious enough for us to continue to discourage people from riding their horses from our reserves on to the beach,” general manager of service delivery Roger MacCulloch said.

A HAAWI spokesperson said the group will continue to fight for horse access to the beach.

They deny horses are causing the environmental damage the council is suggesting and have found no evidence of health or safety incidents or harm on record.

The challenge has cost HAAWI just under $15,000, even with the legal team not billing all their hours.

“HAAWI fundraised for over a year to fund the legal challenge with auctions, events, and direct donations, after our constant efforts to negotiate with WDC stalled,” a spokesperson said.

They said the situation could have been settled before reaching the High Court. The council has been required to reimburse a portion of their legal costs.

HAAWI is asking horse riders who venture out to keep away from the dunes, ride below the high tide mark, and be courteous to other beach users. They should also leave the car park and beach entrance clean, with no trace of hay or manure.

The group would like councils and Waka Kotahi to engage in more conversations about opening up more shared spaces in the community to horse riders, as outdoors-loving New Zealanders.