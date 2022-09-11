Gavin Lang: Seeking light and enlightenment in nature

Wānaka mountain guide and photographer Gavin Lang’s new book is about climbing New Zealand’s 24 highest peaks. But, as he tells Mike White, Seeking the Light also highlights the healing power of nature.

In August 1914, Scottish zoologist John Arthur Thomson​ stepped to the lectern at the British Medical Association’s annual meeting and set about subverting science.

Just days after the outbreak of World War I, Thomson called for calm. Not on the battlefields, but in everyday lives, which, he argued, had lost touch with the natural world, leading to manifold problems.

“Nature ministers to our minds, all more or less diseased by the rush and racket of civilisation, and helps to steady and enrich our lives,” Thomson told his audience.

More than a century later, Wānaka mountain guide Gavin Lang marvels at Thomson’s prescience, and laments how the situation is far, far worse now.

“Because things are just getting busier and more complicated. Unfortunately.

“The world is becoming increasingly urbanised and rural space is being swallowed up in a mindset of progress. And it isn’t progress in every sense – certainly not from a health perspective.”

Lang quotes Thomson at the beginning of his book, Seeking the Light, which is outwardly about climbing the country’s highest mountains, the rock and snow spires rising above 3000m.

Gavin Lang/Supplied Alastair McDowell on the summit of Silberhorn.

But what Thomson argued – about nature’s healing powers and how we’ve distanced ourselves from it – is really at the heart of the book and Lang’s views on life.

Growing up in Dublin, Lang roamed in woods near his home that were shrinking quickly as development spread.

In his early 20s, he found himself working in an airline office, while dreaming of a life in the outdoors.

So he booked a ticket to New Zealand, “the furthest place on the planet that I had in mind to visit.”

In a three-week trip, he made it as far as Franz Josef glacier, before turning back, to catch his flight home.

“And as I headed north, I just didn’t want to leave. There was a connection. I was just smitten.

“So I had to come back - I had to scratch that itch. And I’m still here, scratching that itch.”

Gavin Lang/Supplied Pat Gray on Mt Humdinger.

Lang returned to do an outdoor leadership course in Timaru, began climbing in Mt Cook, and got a job guiding on Franz Josef glacier.

“I was overawed by the place. It just didn’t fit either the shape, size or smell of anything I’d seen before.”

Since then, Lang, 45, has become one of the country’s most experienced mountain guides, taking paying customers into the Southern Alps and to the summits of our highest peaks, as well as being a leading alpine photographer.

And when he began Seeking the Light, his idea was merely to document places few people would ever get to.

However, increasingly, the book became a meditation on the outdoors, and the crucial role it plays in people’s wellbeing.

Gavin Lang/Supplied Pat Gray watches the sun rise, as he climbs above Clarke Saddle.

“It really does speak to what I hear more and more nowadays, which is that the outdoor environment, nature, is a place of calm, that it’s somewhere to be refreshed and regenerated.”

Endless studies showed the importance of spending time in nature, Lang says, the countless benefits of exercise and switching off from life’s noise. How it stills people, how that pause lends perspective.

“But we’re blinded by the pursuit of success – whatever that is – and chasing careers.

“In its simplest form, all I’ve realised is that I need to have that end goal in every part of my life – the sense of space, and the contact with nature – right now, as opposed to waiting till I’ve ‘made it’.

“I need to see that glimpse of nature in everything I do, every day.”

Gavin Lang/Supplied Ruari Macfarlane at Victoria Falls on Fox Glacier.

But Lang cautions that the highest peaks aren’t where everyone will find solace, despite mountaineering being his saviour.

“People do have a romantic notion about what mountaineering is, after reading books of epic adventures with people dying and frostbite. But honestly, they don't stop for a moment to consider the pain that people went through.

“I know, because I sometimes get those people on my trips.

“As soon as a blister appears, the world has ended, practically. Or a bit of chafing on their back, or their pack straps rubbing – it’s game over.

“And this is this person who came looking for this high summit, but they didn’t want to fill in the gap of all the stuff you need to learn in between, the mental and physical challenges, that you need to embrace.”

Gavin Lang/Supplied Ruari Macfarlane on Mt Tasman.

Lang says you need to accept blisters and biting pack straps as part of the whole process.

And death.

“There’s no denying the mountains are more dangerous than sitting at home, watching TV.

“And it’s something I must accept as a reality, that death can happen every time I go into the mountains.

“That’s the only way I can liberate myself from being frozen, out of fear.”

As Lang writes in Seeking the Light, “a little bit of fear is a useful companion”.

And he’s always tried things that have scared him: caving helped his anxiety of enclosed spaces, mountaineering confronted his fear of heights.

Gavin Lang/Supplied The wind whips at the rope as Alastair McDowell climbs the South Face of Mt Teichelmann.

“It’s not about not being afraid any more, it’s about having courage, it’s about being brave, it’s about trying new things.”

And learning how to control fear, and turn it to his advantage.

“If I know I might die at any moment, I’ll stay attentive to every little thing around me, all the details, all the things that could lead to an accident. And therefore that makes me a better mountaineer.

“Most of it is a mind game. Most of it’s about mental strength and understanding fears and managing them and the risks of going mountaineering.”

And taking calculated risks makes him feel more alive, Lang says.

“I can see that life can become very boring, without having a little bit of an edge, without sitting in an uncomfortable place.”

Gavin Lang/Supplied Dave Henley and Ruari Macfarlane scope the north ridge of Mt Sefton.

Some of that edge has been burred by now having a wife and seven-year-old daughter, Lang admits, despite his job retaining inescapable risks.

“My goal is to come home safe.

“I’m not throwing caution to the wind. I stack the odds in my favour, so I can still be a part of this family – I owe it to them.

“And at the end of every trip, I turn to the mountains and say a thank you.

“I’m not a religious person, but it’s a prayer of gratitude to the mountains for allowing me safe passage.

“It feels right to recognise how grateful I am, how inspired I still am, how awed I still am.

“And I think that’s a healthy way to treat them, rather than turning my back on them and saying, ‘God, I’m glad I escaped that place.’

“Because my intention is to go back.”

Gavin Lang/Supplied Returning to Pioneer Hut at the end of an afternoon of ski touring and route reconnaissance.

John Arthur Thomson’s speech a century ago included a warning that humans risked losing the potent healing power of nature, “if we cease to be able to wonder at the grandeur of the star-strewn sky, the mystery of the mountains, the sea eternally new, the way of the eagle in the air, the meanest flower that blows, the look in a dog’s eye.”

Lang says you can find that healing and calm elsewhere, but for him, it’s been in the natural environment, and in meditation.

If he hadn’t found the mountains, and a career in them, he has no idea where he might have ended up.

Gavin Lang/Supplied The view from Middle Peak Hotel, a large crevasse on Aoraki/Mt Cook.

But he knows he wouldn’t have found that path to nature anywhere other than New Zealand.

He still remembers his emotions, the first time he reached Franz Josef glacier’s névé.

“And that’s a feeling of awe I’ll never forget.

“That awe and wonder never ceases, I just think it changes its shape, it looks different over time.”

Lang’s road here wasn’t straightforward or simple, but New Zealand is definitely home now – it’s the only place he’s ever been homesick for.

“It was definitely a calling. I followed that intuitively, or just randomly.

“Whatever it was, I’m here, and it’s working, and I’m happier for that.”

Seeking the Light, by Gavin Lang (Potton & Burton, $89.99), is published on September 12.