Schools explain decision to stay closed in Nelson

Some schools in Nelson stick to online learning as the state of emergency remains in the city.

Nelson College and Nelson College for Girls are among schools in central Nelson that would remain in online learning for the rest of the week, as the city remains in a state of emergency.

Nelson College said schools within Nelson city were advised to stick with distance learning for the whole week in a meeting with the Ministry of Education, the region’s emergency operations centre and Ministry of Health on Monday.

A letter to parents said the school would follow the recommendation to minimise traffic and help keep the community safe.

Nelson College for Girls said the state of emergency had been extended until next Wednesday and Civil Defence needed to reduce pressure on the roading system.

SUPPLIED Maria Gomez was biking on the cycle trail when she filmed traffic backed up heading into Nelson on State Highway 6 on Monday morning.

“Civil Defence have advised their strong recommendation for Nelson schools to either be closed, or open only for on-line learning.

“Another concern is the water supply, as the main system from the Maitai dam has been damaged and the secondary line cannot take the same pressure.”

The school said it was aware that many families were sharing one device, and it was an “exceedingly challenging time for many”.

There would be an online “wellbeing check-in” for students on Wednesday morning, and the school urged parents to reach out to their child’s kaiārahi or Dean if needed.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Work continues to clean up slips in Atawhai on SH6. Nelson City Council has declared a state of emergency.

Some schools switched to online learning on Friday, or urged students learnt from home if possible, after the Maitai River burst its banks and roads became impassable as heavy rain hammered the region.

Many decided to stay that way for the start of the week, with others asking only those who could walk or bike to school to go in.

But a parent at a primary school that remained closed, said schools should be open.

Femke Meinderts said very little thought seemed to have been given to the impact that closing schools had on caregivers who were left scrambling to cover childcare and/or unable to meet other vital obligations.

In an open letter to Civil Defence, she said due to COVID, young people had already missed significant amounts of school which had caused significant upheaval and would have lasting implications for society.

Clifton Terrace School principal, Rob Wemyss informed the community that the decision to keep that school closed was made in large part as a result of advice from Nelson Civil Defence, she said.

“It is my impression that Nelson Civil Defence are not assigning much urgency or importance to ensuring that our children are able to access the education that is their fundamental right.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Devonish Place in Atawhai was badly affected by the flooding.

Wemyss said the area and road around the school in Atawhai had been badly affected by the heavy rain.

“Health and safety is to be our number one priority.

“If we had a situation where someone got injured ... I just wonder what the response would be then.”

The school was open to parents to drop their children off if needed.

Only residents were supposed to be on the road in the area, he said.

“Civil defence quite clearly told us yesterday that they thought that, in the best interest of wider Nelson ... schools should close, and one of the reasons for that was to take cars off the road because ... there were some pretty crazy scenes around Nelson yesterday.

“To be fair, Civil defence should have actually done that a lot sooner. There was an opportunity during the weekend when that could have been explained to schools.

“We were put in a very tricky position as schools because we had no information ... from civil defence until yesterday afternoon.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Civil Defence geotechnical response lead Grant Maxwell climbs up a mud slip with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern while updating on conditions around Atmore Terrace in the Maitai area of Nelson.

Daniel Wilson principal of Nayland College, further south of the city centre in Stoke, agreed the situation was tough on parents, and that was why the school was still offering supervised study.

The school would stay online tomorrow with supervision available at school, and was looking to have workshops for seniors on Thursday and Friday, he said.

Broadgreen Intermediate said it was disappointing to see so many vehicles still dropping students to school on Tuesday morning.

A note for parents said “Civil Defence has asked schools to support them with asking our families to walk, bike or scooter to school for the remainder of this week.

“If you are an essential worker and/or can't work from home yourself we do understand.

”Please, we are asking you not to drive to school and where possible to put your child on to our Google Classrooms and learn from home.”