Constable designs regional board game to help fight trauma

Senior Constable Rosie Marchant, right, shows off the Southland Road Safety Activity packs police are giving to children who have witnessed or been involved in a crash, while Road Safety Southland safety adviser Maureen Deuchrass and Glo Bro play the board game she created.

It took more than 200 hours to design and a year to craft, but a Southland police officer is hoping her new board game will help ease the trauma of road accidents for tamariki.

Senior Constable Rosie Marchant has put together 100 road safety activity packs, which include her board game, to hand to children who have been involved in or witnessed a crash.

It’s been a labour of love that resulted in her hand painting some 1300 game pieces, but she’s hoping that the packs will turn negative experiences into positive ones.

“All of this came about because we knew someone who had suffered trauma years ago, and we didn’t know about it,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Police operation set up to target gang operations in Wairoa

* Methamphetamine a link to Southland kids being put in Oranga Tamariki care

* Oranga Tamariki youth worker caught having sex with 16-year-old girl in his care

* Crash survivor and safety campaigner unveils 'world first' centre to cut road tragedies



The person in question had been impacted by crash at the age of 10 and “struggled for four years before letting us know they were in a bad way,” Marchant said.

With this in mind, the packs also include letters to parents with a list of signs and symptoms to help them recognise trauma in their tamariki.

Marchant first got the idea after spotting a television interview with officers on the North Island who were handing out activity packs to children when their guardians were being interviewed by police.

Since she couldn’t find a road safety game related to Southland, she decided to design one herself.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Senior Constable Rosie Marchant’s road safety board game takes children on a journey through Murihiku, teaching them road safety rules along the way.

The board game invites children to take a road trip through Murihiku with Road Safety Southland mascot Glo Bro, stopping at iconic landmarks and learning related road safety tips along the way.

Marchant had four core messages she wanted the game to convey: always wear a restraint, don’t drive while impaired, keep distractions to a minimum, and adhere to the speed limit.

She also wanted to incorporate Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Road to Zero messaging to avoid accidents in the future, thereby avoiding future traumatic experiences.

Marchant took advice from education experts to make sure the game conveyed these messages in a way that children of all ages would absorb, which is why it combines drawings with photos, for example, and why it’s littered with alliteration.

There’s some humour thrown in, too, like when Glo Bro’s desire to speed is met with: “You are Glo Bro, not Burt Munro.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southlanders have come together to build activity packs to help tamariki deal with the trauma of road accidents and learn about road safety. Back from left are Bowls Southland executive officer Simon Flett, Young Reflections owner Joy Brown, Transport World tourism operations manager Courtney Russell, Senior Sergeant Geoff Sutherland, Resene representative Travis Kane, Creativity Plus owner Lana Osborne, with Road Safety Southland safety adviser Maureen Deuchrass and Glo Bro playing the game that Senior Constable Rosie Marchant, seated in front, created.

The packs have been handed to about five children so far, who Marchant said reacted with delight and surprise.

“They didn’t expect to receive a surprise present from a police officer.”

Southland school community offers are also taking slightly bigger versions of the game to classrooms to teach children about road safety; so children can learn the road rules from an early age.

The packs and board game were funded by Bowls Southland, Road Safety Southland and New Zealand Police; but producing them has been a community effort with support and contributions from Young Reflections, Creativity Plus, Transport World, Resene, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the University of Otago College of Education’s Averil Lee.