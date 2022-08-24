Nelson's Rocks Rd to reopen in one direction only

Maria Gomez was biking on the cycle trail when she filmed traffic backed up heading into Nelson on State Highway 6 on Monday morning.

SH6 Rocks Rd partially reopening from 8.30am Wednesday

It will be one lane only, for northbound traffic travelling from Tāhunanui to Nelson CBD

It will be open from 8am to 7pm for light vehicles only

The road remains closed to heavy vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians

The Nelson traffic will get a slight reprieve on Wednesday morning, with Rocks Rd to partially reopen from 8.30am.

But, with only one lane of the road open residents are being warned to continue to expect heavy congestion around the city.

The section of State Highway 6 has been closed since last week, when an atmospheric river of rain brought flooding and slips to Te Tauihu (the top of the south), damaging roads across the region.

READ MORE:

* Red stickered but stoic in Nelson's slip zone

* Top of the south highways remain crippled following floods, slips

* Drivers urged to think twice before travelling as Nelson traffic chaos continues



Both SH6 and SH63 to from Nelson to Blenheim remained closed until at least next week after being extensively damaged.

ALDEN WILLIAMS Rocks Rd (SH6) has been closed since the rain event brought flooding and slips to the region.

The closure of Rocks Rd has caused significant traffic congestion in Nelson, as the highway traffic had detoured via Waimea Rd, which is also subject to roadworks. Some commuters reported travel times of more than 90 minutes from Nelson to Richmond.

On Wednesday morning Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency acting national manager maintenance and operations Mark Owen said the road would be open under strict conditions and for light vehicles only.

“The road will be open daily from 8am to 7pm to northbound traffic only from Tāhunanui towards the city. It has been set up this way to reduce the impact heavy vehicles have on roadworks in Nelson’s CBD.

Katie Townshend/Stuff Traffic was backed all the way up Rutherford St to the Halifax St intersection at 4.25pm on Monday. The closure of slip-hit Rocks Rd and major roadworks at the bottom of Rutherford St have created traffic chaos in the city.

“A 30 kmh speed limit will be in place along Rocks Rd and by Tāhunanui to minimise the impact on homes at risk from a nearby slip.”

The decision has been made with Civil Defence and the Nelson City Council on geotechnical advice.

While it would be partially open, heavy vehicles would continue using the detour route and, for safety reasons, it would still be closed to cyclists and pedestrians, he said.

“Geotechnical experts will do ongoing inspections of the route to see the impact the traffic is having on the road and nearby properties. If problems are detected, the road may close again at short notice, including during wet weather,” Owen said.

Because the road would only be operating in one direction congestion would continue to be a problem, and Waka Kotahi urged people to continue limiting travel to avoid congestion on the roads.

Those who needed to travel should plan ahead and allow extra time.

Roadworks would be ongoing across the region for some time and people needed to be patient and drive to the conditions as the damage from the rain event was repaired.