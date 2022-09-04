Tonga Language Week: Tongans urged to take ownership of what tu’uloa means to them

Children from the South Canterbury Tongan community recently welcomed Prime Minister of Tonga, Siaosi Sovaleni to Timaru Boys High School, this year.

The growth, nurturing and sustainment of the Tongan language is at the heart of this year’s Tonga Language Week as it kicks off on Sunday.

The theme for Tonga Language Week this year is Ke tu’uloa ‘a e lea faka-Tonga’ ‘i Aotearoa, which translates to: Sustaining the Tongan Language in Aotearoa.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio is urging Tongans to embrace Uike Kātoanga’i ‘o e lea faka-Tonga (Tonga Language Week 2022) to help stop the decline in its use by the New Zealand-born Tongan population.

Stats NZ revealed Tongans were the fastest-growing Pacific ethnic group in New Zealand in recent years, with their numbers increasing more than threefold between 1986 and 2006. Between 2013 and 2018, the Tongan population in Aotearoa increased by 20,000.

According to the 2018 Census, New Zealand had a Tongan population of 82,389, but only 12% of Tongans under the age of 15 spoke the language – a decline of 9% since 2006.

Tongans make up 1.7% of New Zealand's population.

Sio said it was encouraging to see Tongan groups around the country continue to commit and deliver initiatives every year to promote the Pacific language.

The past two years of celebrations had been marred by lockdowns, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The word tu’uloa in the theme this year means to continuously grow, nurture, and sustain a valued idea, practice, event or memory in an enduring way,” Sio said.

“Rather than forcing everyone to stick to the theme, organisers thought it would be more relevant to give ownership and responsibility to the community if they could interpret and articulate what tu’uloa means to them.”

Ben Curran The past two Tonga Language Weeks have been marred by Covid-19 lockdowns. (File image)

For example, a youth group might create the mantra Tu’uloa - ‘e mo’ui ‘a e lea ‘i he kaha’ú ‘o makatu’unga ‘i he to’utupu ‘o e lolotongá, which translates to, Sustainability – language will survive in the future based on the youth of today, he said.

In the recent Leo Moana o Aotearoa survey, 72% of Tongans said listening and speaking to family members in one’s household was an enabler.

During consultation on the draft Pacific Languages Strategy in 2021, the Tongan community shared some of their insights to strengthening and maintaining lea faka-Tonga in Aotearoa.

“Encouraging grassroots initiatives to teach the language through various cultural values, learning lea faka-Tonga at home first, and total immersion are some ways Tongans believe would support them to reclaim their language.”

Sio said this was why Government was also investing, through the Ministry of Education, in the implementation of Pacific bilingual language education throughout the education system as part of the Pacific Education Plan.

Activities and events have been planned across the country, in schools, community groups, and work places.

“During Tonga Language Week, many of the online and in-person initiatives planned will focus on youth and the passing of cultural knowledge from the elders to young people, through activities such as music, cooking, wellbeing, dance, arts and craft, storytelling and oratory – we want you to get involved, mālō 'aupito.”