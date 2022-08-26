Missing Marokopa family could be anywhere in the country, police say

Thomas Phillips, Jayda Jin, Ember Phillips, and Maverick Callum-Phillips, haven’t been seen for over six months.

Police believe missing Marokopa dad and his three children could be anywhere in the country, and might be using fake names.

Phillips, 34, was due to appear in the Te Kūiti District Court at 11am on January 12 on a single charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources in relation to a large-scale search for him and his three children, Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember, in September.

Failing to appear, a warrant was issued for his arrest and the search for Phillips and his children has been going on ever since.

"Despite a number of land and air searches, and regular discussions with community members who spend time in Marokopa's extensive bush area, we have not located any signs of the family," Waikato West area commander inspector Will Loughrin said.

READ MORE:

* People who know missing Marokopa dad hold vital information, police believe

* Wanted Marokopa dad returned home for supplies

* Wanted Marokopa dad still on the run two weeks after court no-show



He said officers were now considering the possibility the family may be outside the wider Marokopa area and urged anyone across the country to come forward.

People should look out for a father and three school aged-children that are new in their community or travelling inter-city on trains, buses or ferries.

The children, now aged 6, 7, and 9, would not be attending local schools, he said. People should also report petrol, diesel, food or camping supplies that might have disappeared.

Family heard nothing

Phillips’ family on Thursday said they had heard nothing from him or the children since he disappeared with them. They said it was hard that it had been so long without contact but declined to speak further.

The family had earlier told police he returned to a family home briefly on February 10 to pick up supplies.

However, he failed to reappear in the Te Kūiti District Court on January 12.

He and the children were officially reported as missing by family members on January 18.

In late January police were made aware his ute had been left parked on Mangatoa Rd near the Mangatoa Track in Waikato.

On February 9, Phillips returned to a family member's home in the middle of the night to take supplies and did not appear to have the children with him.

Since then there have been multiple reports of sightings - most in the Waikato region and all had been followed up without success.

Appearances may have changed

"We are mindful the photos we have made public to date may now not accurately depict what Tom and the children look like," Loughrin said.

"When Tom Phillips was last seen by family in February, he had a beard and that alone will make him look considerably different than in the photos we have circulated."

The children’s appearance would have also changed since they were last seen in January.

"They will be taller; they will have either lost baby teeth or started to get their adult teeth and will likely be wearing their hair in different styles. They could also be using different names.

“If you think you may have seen them, or know where they are, we want the opportunity to follow up that information.”

Police continued to have regular contact with their extended family, Loughrin said.

"I want to acknowledge both the children's mother, and Tom's wider family who continue to be living with extreme stress and anxiety."

Last possible sighting weeks ago

Private investigator Chris Budge, who was donating his services to help the family, said he was informed that the children were spotted on a quad bike near Kiritehere Beach a few weeks ago.

He had been out there and spoken with locals since but had no luck.

Anyone who can assist should contact Police via 105 and quote file number 211218/5611.

The family first made headlines nearly a year ago when Phillips took his children into the bush near Marokopa.

They had last been seen on September 11. Phillips’ ute had been found below the tideline at Kiritehere Beach, sparking concerns for their safety.

The family unexpectedly reappeared healthy and alive after 18 days.