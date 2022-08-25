Mother of teen killed in crash heartbroken after driver's charges wiped

A memorial for the teenager who died on Shelly Bay Rd in Shark Bay, Wellington. The 18-year-old drink driver had his charges dismissed.

The life of a “beautiful and caring” teenager meant nothing to the justice system, her mother says, after the drink driver who crashed and killed her walked away from court with all charges dropped and a handshake from the judge.

Earlier this week, the 18-year-old who crashed and killed his 17-year-old passenger in Wellington last year was discharged from Youth Court, meaning his involvement in the crash won’t show up on his criminal record.

He and the teen who died are unable to be named due to Youth Court rules.

The teenager had charges against him of driving with excess blood alcohol, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing injury, after he drove too fast along Shelly Bay Rd in Shark Bay, Wellington, in September 2021, losing control on a corner, causing the car to roll down a bank onto rocks.

On Tuesday, Wellington Youth Court judge Noel Walsh​ said he was impressed with the 18-year-old, who had got a job, and the stand-out feature of the report about him was how regretful he was of his actions. He had been injured and traumatised by the crash.

Monique Ford/Stuff The car driven by the teenager, who had been drinking, went off Shelly Bay Rd and onto rocks.

The judge then came down from the bench, shook the teen’s hand and told him he could leave the court for good.

The mother of the girl who died – who is also unable to be named – said she wasn’t told the case may be resolved on Tuesday, so didn’t attend. After losing her daughter, she felt she could no longer live in New Zealand and has since moved to Australia.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Members of Te Āti Awa Taranaki Whānui perform a karakia at the site of the crash on Shelly Bay Rd in September 2021.

She found out via a voicemail message from a police officer that the teenager had walked away with his charges dismissed.

“My baby’s gone, and I can’t believe that he has purely got away with it,” she said.

“My daughter was nothing to the New Zealand justice system. There’s no justice at all for her – and his hand got shook.”

NZTA The campaign is targeting drivers who have developed a sense of complacency around the risk of impaired driving (first published October 2021).

The woman was aware the teen driver was likely to get a minimal sentence due to this age.

“I didn’t think for a day that he would get nothing, that she would be nothing,” she said.

“I would’ve told him at sentencing that I agree, you are moving on with your life, and I agree with what you're doing right now, but I want you to change for my daughter. But he just got a slap on the wrist. Actually, he didn't even get that.”

Her daughter was caring and had a beautiful heart, she said.

“[She] would do whatever she could to help and be there for others. She still is loved and missed dearly and will be for a long time to come. Many people would do anything to have her back in their lives.”