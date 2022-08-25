Screwdriver allegedly used in Invercargill petrol station hold-up

A screwdriver was allegedly used in an aggravated robbery in

Police are seeking witnesses to an alleged aggravated robbery of an Invercargill petrol station on Wednesday night.

Police confirmed on Thursday morning that there have been no arrests in relation to the incident, and inquiries were continuing.

A man entered a service station at around 8.25pm armed with a weapon, believed to be a screwdriver, police said.

The man left the service station with a quantity of tobacco, and was seen entering a silver sedan – possibly a Nissan.

The car then drove northbound down Elles Road.

On Wednesday night, police said no-one was injured in the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery and may have seen anything which could assist with enquiries.

It is not the first time the gas station has been targeted by armed raiders.

It was robbed at least three times in 2019, twice with the offender brandishing a knife.

Anyone with information can contact Invercargill police by calling 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.