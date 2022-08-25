Screwdriver used in Invercargill petrol station hold-up

The BP Elles Road petrol station in Invercargill, where an aggravated robbery took place on Tuesday night.

Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated robbery of an Invercargill petrol station on Wednesday night.

Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that there have been no arrests in relation to the incident, and enquiries were continuing.

A man entered the BP service station in south City about 8.25pm armed with a weapon, believed to be a screwdriver, police said.

The man left the service station with a quantity of tobacco. Police said they would like to speak to anyone that has been offered to purchase tobacco outside of typical retail transactions.

READ MORE:

* Thieves target cigarettes in spate of break-ins

* Police make arrest over two aggravated robberies at Invercargill BP



A scene examination has now been completed and CCTV footage is currently being reviewed.

The occupants of the silver Nissan sought in a previous appeal have spoken with police, and they are satisfied those people were not involved in the incident and that the offender was acting alone.

On Wednesday night, police said no-one was injured in the incident.

BP New Zealand said the Elles Rd station was independently owned.

No-one at the station was available for comment on Thursday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery and may have seen anything which could assist with enquiries.

It is not the first time the gas station has been targeted by armed raiders.

It was robbed at least three times in 2019, twice with the offender brandishing a knife.

Anyone with information can contact Invercargill police by calling 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.