Rain and slips make for slow cleanup in soggy Lower Hutt

One of eight slips on a road in Korokoro, Lower Hutt, waiting to be cleaned up.

It has been a month of weather-related chaos in Lower Hutt with 143 slips reported and major problems with access to Stokes Valley and Wainuiomata.

The city’s average August rainfall is 92mm but, by August 24, 221mm of rain had been recorded.

Since July 21, there have been 143 reported slips, mostly onto roads and footpaths, and 15 on private property. But with many unreported slips on the Western Hills the actual number is believed to be much higher.

Earlier in the week, Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry called on residents to be patient, saying the cleanup would take time.

Contractors in the Wellington region and in Nelson were under signifiant pressure, he said.

Some slips need to be assessed by experts before any work could begin and there was a shortage of skilled staff, Barry said.

Slips on the Eastern Hutt Rd moved again over the weekend and Barry said getting engineering assessments was a priority, because of the impact the associated road closures were having on accessing Stokes Valley.

KEVIN STENT Contractors at work in Lowry Bay after a big storm in July.

Stokes Valley residents are reporting it is taking up to an hour to get to central Lower Hutt in the morning.

One slip has closed the two southbound lanes from Stokes Valley heading towards Lower Hutt, and another has reduced a 300-metre section of the road down to one lane, controlled by traffic lights, north of the Stokes Valley roundabout.

The council is also waiting on engineers to access a slip on Wainuiomata Hill Rd.

Problems with access to Stokes Valley and Wainuiomata have reignited calls for a second access road into both suburbs. National list MP Chris Bishop has revived a petition for a new road to Wainuiomata, the biggest suburb in Lower Hutt.

KEVIN STENT Jaime and Tim Philips with their son Cooper record a huge slip which has made their Stokes Valley home uninhabitable.

Chief Executive Jo Miller said the record rainfall had saturated the ground, destabilised hillsides and caused repeated flooding.

"Our staff and contractors have never seen anything like this, especially over such a long period. It’s caused disruption for many residents, blocked roads, and traffic issues are an ongoing problem.”

The council conducted welfare checks on families over the weekend where slips had impacted access to their properties.

The city’s average annual rainfall is 1206mm but by August 24 it had already recorded 1321mm.

Barry said the amount of rain and the number of slips are a concern and the city has to look at ways to make its infrastructure and roading network more resilient.