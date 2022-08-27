Pacific and Māori communities gather to mark Dawn Raids apology anniversary

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives "unreserved apology" for racially targeted dawn raids of the 1970s.

Pacific communities and leaders have gathered at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to mark the one-year anniversary of government’s apology for the 1970s Dawn Raids in New Zealand.

Pacific representatives, the central Auckland hapū – Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei – and government officials came together for a three-hour dawn ceremony at Ōrākei marae on Saturday.

Last year on August 1, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered a formal apology to the Pacific community for the racist Dawn Raids they were subjected to in the 1970s by the New Zealand government.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio and Associate Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta were among those at Saturday’s event.

Between 1974 and 1976, Pacific people were subjected to stringent immigration policies authorised by the Labour and National governments and police, which targeted suspected overstayers.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said the commemoration ceremony symbolised the past, present and future journey of Pacific in Aotearoa.

It also marked the strong kinship ties between Pacific people and tangata whenua.

“Fifty years on, from what will forever be a hurtful chapter in Pacific peoples’ story, we continue to honour the foundations of Pacific Aotearoa with love and respect,” Sio said.

Ardern’s apology began the healing period for the Pacific community, and a process where people could work collectively to address the harms caused by racism and discrimination in society generally, he said.

“This partnership will help ensure our young people are not shackled by racism and can thrive, prosper and realise their fullest potential as present and future leaders of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Fire, song and silence were all part of the dawn ceremony.

The Dawn Raids apology ceremony began with a remembrance and reflection segment which included a hikoi and pōhiri onto Ōrākei Marae.

Guests were met with fire bearers and moments of silence were marked, before Tongan and Samoan hymns were sung.

The sounds of the Tongan fangufangu (nose flute) marked the end of the first part of the ceremony.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Last year Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern issued a formal apology on behalf of the New Zealand for the Dawn Raids. (File photo)

The final segment of the ceremony – looking towards our future – included the announcement of scholarship award recipients for the Ministry of Education’s Tuli Takes Flight Fund and the launch of round two of the Ministry for Pacific Peoples’ Teu Le Va Dawn Raids History Community Fund.

Sio said the goal now was a future of lasting prosperity between tangata whenua of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Pacific peoples.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei chairperson Marama Royal said she was proud to host the commemorations and celebrations at Ōrākei marae.

“As we look to the past, present and future, we note that the kaupapa that took place today is an important moment in history,” Royal said.

“It’s a symbol of strength and unity between tangata whenua and Pacific people across our city of Tāmaki Makaurau, and Aoteraroa.”