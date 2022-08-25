Red-stickered homes drop slightly as inspections continue in Nelson

Landslides on Princes Drive as viewed from Moana Ave. Some properties in the area have red sticker notices, meaning they cannot be returned to safely.

The number of red stickered homes in Nelson has dropped slightly as inspections continue in the wake of last week’s deluge.

There are now 126 red stickered homes in Nelson, Civil Defence Emergency Services announced on Thursday. Another 104 properties are assessed as yellow, and 239 further properties have been assessed as white - making up a total of 469 affected buildings.

On Wednesday 134 homes were listed as red, along with 93 yellow stickers, and 149 properties had white stickers.

Red-stickered properties have significant damage or land stability issues and should not be entered, yellow properties can be entered temporarily, and white properties can be re-occupied with caution.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Euan Mitchell at his red-stickered Moana Ave property in the Tāhunanui Hills.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management group public information manager Paul Shattock said a lot of the red stickered properties related to geotechnical issues.

In a statement, Civil Defence said the numbers would change as more properties are assessed, as people who were affected were still coming forward.

“The assessment process is a multi-stage process (Urban Search & Rescue, then building inspectors and Geotechnical inspectors) – and so the placard status can change between the different inspections, depending on damage to the building or surrounding area.”

Red and yellow-stickered properties were currently being called to inform them of their building status.

“We know these calls are upsetting for these residents, and support is being offered,” the statement said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Geotechnical adviser Grant Maxwell is part of a team assessing homes under threat from landslips on the Tahunanui Hills.

Civil Defence geotechnical response lead Grant Maxwell said on Tuesday about 350 homes have been affected by landslides, and of those, about 130 were evacuated.

The Ministry of Social Development has now activated Civil Defence Payments for people who have been affected by the floods and slips in the top of the south.

In a statement, the MSD said you didn’t have to be on a benefit to qualify for a Civil Defence Payment.

“In most cases it doesn't matter what your income is or what assets you have.”

Payments can help with the accommodation costs of evacuees staying in accommodation such as a motel, hotel or temporary rental accommodation.

Shattock said the accommodation sector, made up of Nelson’s accommodation providers, was working together to try and make sure that there was enough accommodation, “not only for people coming into the region, because it's important that we continue to have events, but also obviously for those people who have been evacuated from their properties”.

They were also working with the Nelson Regional Development Agency, he said.

Nelson's housing stock was tight before the flooding. After the rainfall, it’s likely to be even tighter.

Getting help with costs and accommodation and finding out about your rights:

For renters and landlords, Tenancy Services has information on procedures for wild weather events and on repairs after a natural disaster.

It also has information on its website about temporary accommodation after an emergency or natural disaster.

Civil Defence Payments can help with:

Emergency food, clothing and bedding if yours has been damaged or destroyed.

Accommodation costs if you have been evacuated and are staying in accommodation such as a motel, hotel or temporary rental accommodation.

Loss of income due to an inability to work caused by the flooding.

Payment if you have evacuees staying with you in places such as a private home, marae or community centres.

Assessments are made face-to-face at service centres wherever possible. In most cases, payments are available within 24 hours.

For more information on the payments: Civil Defence Payment - Work and Income or call Work and Income on 0800 559 009 for more information from Monday – Friday, 7am – 6pm, or visit one of our service centres. The team is also at the iSite information hub.