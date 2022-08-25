Meth addict's claim of '26 days without sleep' not possible, sleep expert says

Brandon Jarden appears in the Christchurch District Court on May 12, 2022. Jarden was arrested after a firearms incident in Burnside in May 2021.

A man whose lawyer claimed he went “26 days without sleep” before triggering school lockdowns and an armed police response after pulling out a gun was likely to have been micro-sleeping during that period, a sleep expert says.

Research suggests that the time someone can go without sleep is actually considerably shorter than 26 days – the world record, dating from 1963, is 11 days and 25 minutes.

Brandon Jarden was sentenced to seven months home detention by Judge Michael Crosbie at the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday on charges of conspiring to supply methamphetamine and gun possession.

Jarden ended a three-week meth binge in May 2021 by pulling a gun on his partner at a property in Burnside, Christchurch, prompting armed police to be called and two schools to be locked down.

The 24-year-old had not slept for 26 days in a row and was “probably not on this planet” at the time due to his heavy use of methamphetamine, lawyer Douglas Brown told the court at his sentencing.

However, New Zealand Sleep Well Clinics director Dr Alex Barclay, who has over 30 years’ experience as a sleep expert, said Jarden was almost definitely micro-sleeping during the 26 days without being aware of it.

Micro-sleeping is a loss of focus for two or three seconds, during which people take no notice of their surroundings.

Armed police have cordoned off a street in Burnside, in suburban Christchurch in response to a firearms incident. (Video first published on May 6, 2021)

In many cases people aren’t aware they are micro-sleeping, Barclay said.

“He would’ve been totally out of it after two to three days, and then after five or six he wouldn’t be able to function at all.

“He wouldn’t be aware he was micro-sleeping ... he may think he has stayed up for that long.”

Barclay reiterated that the world record for no sleep was 11 days, and said it was highly unlikely Jarden had surpassed it.

At least 10 armed offenders squad members, several police dog squads, firefighters and St John crews were called following the incident on May 6 last year, prompting a 10-hour manhunt for Jarden before police found him later that day.

Te Ara Maurea Roydvale School and nearby BestStart Roydvale early childhood centre were placed into lockdown for a time while police searched for him.