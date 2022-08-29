The school crossing where the principal jumps into the road to stop cars

Glenavon Primary School pedestrian crossing is an accident waiting to happen, according to principal John Hunte.

An Auckland school principal is worried that children will get run over if changes aren’t made to a pedestrian crossing where, he says, drivers are ignoring road rules.

“We’ve had children hit, we’ve had our patrol signs hit, I've had to jump out onto the road multiple times,” said John Hunte, principal of Glenavon School on busy Blockhouse Bay Rd in West Auckland.

Hunte said he regularly has to alert distracted drivers to the crossing: “One guy was singing with his eyes closed, some are looking at their phones texting.”

On Friday morning, local MP Deborah Russell was at the crossing and said she saw a car drive straight through the patrol signs.

READ MORE:

* New pedestrian crossing a lifesaver, principal says

* 'Someone is going to be hit': Students call for council to make dangerous road outside Christchurch schools safer

* Pedestrians will have power to pause Ferguson St traffic

* One man’s 37-year battle to get a speed bump installed



“It was an SUV and the driver went right on through. She realised afterwards and looked really shocked,” Russell said. Fortunately, the child crossing had made it across.

As well as being distracted, Hunte said drivers speed down the hills on either side of the crossing, ignoring the 40kph school zone limit.

David White/Stuff Glenavon School principal John Hunte says speeding and distracted drivers are going straight through the crossing.

Russell believes drivers are not seeing the crossing. “There’s something going wrong at that crossing and, if something isn’t done, I think there will be a serious injury or a fatality.”

Auckland Transport (AT) raised the crossing last year, but Hunte said it wasn’t enough and he has taken children off road patrol duty – it is now staffed by teachers, both before and after school.

But Hunte’s biggest concern is what happens when the road patrol signs aren’t out.

David White/Stuff AT raised the crossing last year, but Hunte says more needs to be done to make it safe.

“That’s when the children are most vulnerable. Multiple kids come to school before that time and after that time. We’ve got kids who have been taught by their parents that when you get to the crossing you look and then you cross.”

He said more safety measures were needed to make the crossing safe, including speed humps or pedestrian-triggered traffic lights.

David White/Stuff Children have been replaced by teachers on Glenavon School's road patrol signs, but it’s when the road patrollers aren’t out there that children are most vulnerable, Hunte says.

AT spokesperson Natalie Polley said the agency had visited the crossing and found the site was operating well “but there were a couple of cars approaching the table a little bit faster than we would like”.

“We suggested additional police enforcement, but that is up to the school to decide whether that’s something they would like to consider,” Polley said.

AT gave the school funding for “slow down” signs and cones to stop parents parking on yellow lines leading up to the crossing, she said.

Pedestrian traffic lights were out of the question because “a zebra crossing provides the highest level of service and safety for pedestrians – as they put pedestrians first”, Polley said.

David White/Stuff An AT spokesperson says the agency will monitor car speeds around the Blockhouse Bay Rd crossing and decide if it can be made safer.

However, AT would carry out some monitoring to check approach speeds and see if any additional things to slow traffic may be required, she said. The school will be part of a programme to assess speed limits outside every school in Auckland, with decisions to be made regarding any necessary additional infrastructure.

Hunte said the school would welcome someone to monitor the speed of cars and to see if more can be done to make the crossing safer. But he said the only time anyone had come from AT was after he contacted the organisation’s media person.

“When this happened, they didn't come to the school to see me. I noticed them at the crossing and went out to speak with them.”