'I owe him everything': Footballer thanks teenager for saving his life after collapsing on pitch

Callum Sullivan-Roberts, 17, left, performed CPR and used a defibrillator to save the life of George Walls, who had a heart attack while playing over 60s football.

As a teenager in the North East​ of England in the 1970s, George Walls played football at “a decent level”.

So when a friend asked him to join a Canterbury over-60s side that was short on players he didn’t hesitate.

He hadn’t played a competitive match in 20 years, but after careers in the Royal Marines and New Zealand prison service he was fit and active and was in training for the Coast to Coast race.

The game was being played at Foster Park, in Rolleston, on March 27. Walls changed, laced up his new football boots and headed onto the pitch.

READ MORE:

* CPR, defibrillator brings Southlander back from the dead

* Rugby spectators save player who went into cardiac arrest

* Tahunanui's new AEDs an essential tool for round-the-clock lifesaving

* Lifesaving move in Marlborough sees AEDs donated to rural schools



About 20 minutes into the first half he “hit the deck”, having suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest.

Luckily, 17-year-old Callum Sullivan-Roberts worked at the nearby Selwyn Sports Centre as a recreation co-ordinator. It was only his second week on the job.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Callum Sullivan-Roberts, left, performed CPR and used a defibrillator to save the life of 64-year-old George Walls.

Sullivan-Roberts has been a Christchurch surf lifesaver since he was 11, so when a man came running in screaming “we need CPR”, he knew what to do.

“I grabbed our AED (automated external defibrillator) and took off outside,” he said.

He sprinted 200m to where Walls lay, surrounded by other players. He was not breathing and had no pulse.

Sullivan-Roberts ushered the crowd away and called for reinforcements from the sports centre before activating the defibrillator to try to resuscitate him.

“I ripped his shirt off and put the AED pads on. The first shock was delivered pretty much straight away, and then I went straight into CPR.”

He used the defibrillator again and continued to performed CPR for 10 minutes until an ambulance arrived.

Walls woke up in hospital about a week later. He was confused, tearful and had no memory of what happened.

“I don't remember anything at all from about 10 o'clock that morning.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sullivan-Roberts on patrol in New Brighton in January.

Walls and his wife pieced together what happened and seven weeks later they managed to meet Sullivan-Roberts at a surf lifesavers presentation in New Brighton.

“I wanted to meet him and say thank you, and I also wanted to say thank you to the guys who trained him,” Walls said.

“I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. He saved my life.”

The doctor in the hospital told Walls his “heart wasn't strong enough to sustain life” and if he “hadn't received proper first aid immediately”, he would not have survived.

Walls said he would remain forever grateful to Sullivan-Roberts.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sullivan-Roberts with the CPR resuscitation mask developed for his year 13 business studies project

“I owe him everything.”

Sullivan-Roberts is a year 13 student at Christchurch’s St Thomas of Canterbury College, and the experience has inspired a business studies project – a CPR resuscitation mask with a QR code that shows the location of the nearest public defibrillator.

The idea has been entered into the Young Enterprise Scheme awards.

Sullivan-Roberts said he had the confidence to save Walls because of the techniques he had learned as a surf lifesaver in New Brighton.

“Training as a lifeguard, you learn all those skills. You never think you're going to need it until you are in a situation like that.”