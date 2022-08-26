'Just how war is': Life on the Ukrainian frontline where Kiwi soldier died

Bryce Abelen, whose son Dominic was killed while fighting for the Ukraine foreign legion, talks about his son's service and sacrifice.

Under the cover of night, just before first light, Dominic Abelen was one of a group of soldiers that moved on a Russian trench system along the Eastern Ukraine front.

The objective for those part of the joint operation, carried out under the Ukraine flag, was to retake the trenches.

Drones used to gather intelligence didn’t show any enemy presence, but another Kiwi who was with Abelen at the time said that was not uncommon. Russian soldiers likely heard the drones and hid.

They moved in on the trenches dug into the rolling grassy fields, working on the assumption that Russian soldiers were present, they just didn’t know where or how many.

Abelen exchanged fire with the enemy, before the order to disengage and fall back was given.

While directing the team and covering them, the 30-year-old was killed instantly.

It is understood another Kiwi involved in the operation was hit, but his chest plate saved him from serious injury. Another US-born counterpart fighting as part of Ukraine’s foreign legion was injured and died shortly after. Two others were injured and are recovering in hospital.

“It wasn’t bad intelligence, it was just how war is,” said a Kiwi soldier, who was part of the operation. “It’s a complicated situation of course.” Stuff has chosen to withhold his name for his safety while in Ukraine.

Supplied Dominic Abelen was on leave without pay from the Defence Force when he was killed in Ukraine.

The situation on the front isn’t only complicated, it’s unlike any other war effort in modern memory. The intensity of the warfare, the high casualty rate and the variation of skills and backgrounds of those fighting for Ukraine present a range of obstacles.

Those with Abelen at the time, and others supporting his family back home, won’t disclose the exact spot where the corporal from Blenheim fell.

Partly, it’s tricky to talk in specifics because those fighting on the frontline are engaging in operations in one spot, before withdrawing to regroup and recover, and popping up in another position. Rinse and repeat.

Then there are the safety issues facing those who remain, including Kiwi soldiers and support staff.

Scott Olson/Getty Images Trenches are carved into the countryside to slow the advance of Russian troops.

AP A Russian soldier walks in front of the damaged Metallurgical Combine Azovstal plant, in Mariupol, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, June 13, 2022.

It’s hard to know exactly how many Kiwis are there. The Defence Force says it does not know how many serving New Zealand soldiers may be fighting in Ukraine, without permission, and it doesn’t track former personnel. But best estimates put the number around 100, with about 10 at the front.

The frontline of the Russian-Ukraine conflict stretches about 1000 kilometres across Eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian journalist Tanya Kozyreva put it best when she said: “war can sound tidy when it’s described with words like ‘phases’, ‘offensives’ and ‘territory’, but it’s not tidy ... It has no clean edges where it ends and normal life resumes.”

The terrain where the fighting takes place can be likened to that of Waikato or Canterbury – rolling hills and open expanses. Throughout the front there are areas covered in trees that act as shelter belts for fighting; and (often rubble-strewn) towns used strategically as fortress villages, to hold the enemy at bay.

This type of topography lends itself to the high-intensity, trench-style warfare employed by Ukrainian and Russian forces for the past six months.

It’s not the counter-insurgency work many modern militaries are used to; it’s not the close-range conflict of Timor-Leste’s jungles; it’s not the steep hills and cavernous ravines of Afghanistan. There is technology, like drones and long-range precision rockets, but the primary approach is one well-worn.

In the early 1800s Prussian general Carl von Clausewitz wrote the book, Vom Kriege, or On War. It became a manual for virtually every military in the world. And historically speaking, the type of strategy he outlines is an army’s bread and butter – they all train for high-intensity warfare, it just hasn’t been used in a sustained conflict in modern memory.

Former NZDF rifleman Aaron Wood, spokesperson for the No Duff veterans’ trust, said this was the type of “full noise” fighting not seen since WWII.

And for those at the front, it was “an absolute meat-grinder”.

Six months in, military losses have been heavy on both sides, with about 9000 Ukrainians and as many as 25,000 Russians said to be killed.

Ukraine has professionalised its army since 2014, but it wasn’t ready for this. “Ukraine is building an army while fighting a war,” Wood said.

David Goldman/AP Ukrainian servicemen take a break during training with their tank unit in the Donetsk region on August 22.

The veteran estimates Ukraine’s sections, platoons, companies and battalions are operating somewhere between 50% and 70% of standard military capacity.

The question is whether there are enough people coming on-stream, and being trained to the required level, to hold Russian forces at bay. So far, they have done well against one of the world’s largest military powers, but in recent months haven’t had the forces to push the enemy back.

Add to this the dangers that come with unskilled soldiers on the frontline, and relying on foreign fighters to remain committed to another nation’s war effort.

The foreign legion

Meanwhile, the foreign legion isn’t without its issues. Earlier this month, reports emerged of alleged abuse, leadership issues and so-called “suicide missions” in certain wings.

Kiwis on the frontline say their technical and communication skills have been welcomed in the legion – a force made up of tens of thousands of foreigners who’ve left the safety of their home countries to join the Ukraine war effort. Many for the same reasons as Abelen.

At the moment, it’s warm on the front. But as the weather turns, and temperatures plummet, the reality of trench warfare in the winter will be harsh.

Those working behind the frontlines are trying to secure supplies: Toyota Hiluxes, buses, tourniquets. Ukrainian civilians have swapped out knitting baby booties for ghillie suits; tech experts are making drones to integrate with the military response.

Those who’ve spoken to Stuff about the situation on the ground in Ukraine say it’s this all-of-country effort; the dogged determination that has drawn veterans from around the world, including a young infantryman from Aotearoa, to Ukraine’s frontlines.