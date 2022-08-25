Hosts of far-right media outlet Counterspin reportedly arrested and charged

Hannah Spierer and Kelvyn Alp, who are the hosts of Counterspin Media.

The founder and hosts of a far-right media outlet, Kelvyn Alp​ and Hannah Spierer​, have reportedly been arrested and charged with distributing an “objectionable publication”.

A police spokesperson said two people, a man and woman, were arrested on Thursday night in Christchurch.

They did not name Alp and Spierer, but confirmed that arrests had been made following online posts saying Alp and Spierer had been detained.

In a statement, police said the two people were also arrested for failing to allow officers to search their computer.

They were bailed and will appear in the Christchurch District Court on August 31.

Earlier this year Counterspin published online excerpts from the March 15 terrorist’s livestream.

The couple were involved in the anti-mandate movement, including the 23-day occupation on parliament grounds which ended in police raids, fire, and over 80 arrests.

The couple were subjects of Stuff Circuit’s Fire and Fury, a documentary on how extreme politics has become mainstream.

Alp, a former soldier who had multiple failed political campaigns, launched Counterspin Media in 2021.

On Thursday night, a Twitter user uploaded a screenshot from Counterspin’s Telegram online social media channel, which announced the arrests.

The post, uploaded by a Counterspin reporter, claimed the pair, along with an unnamed Counterspin director, had been arrested. Equipment, including computers, phones and cameras, were reportedly seized.

Within hours, new posts claimed the duo had been released.

As reported by Stuff Circuit, Alp advocated for the public trial of politicians, media, judges, and business leaders for crimes against humanity, related to their involvement in the Covid-19 response.

He did so in February during the Wellington occupation, warning protesters they should assemble “former trained, but trusted ex-military, police and even hunters” to fend off opposing forces.