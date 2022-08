Firefighters and police attended a car fire in central Nelson on Friday morning. (File photograph)

Police are to investigate after a car fire in the early hours of Friday on a central Nelson street.

A police spokesperson said police and Fire and Emergency NZ were notified about 5.11am of the blaze along Bronte St East.

“The vehicle was well involved.”

No-one was with the car and police would be making inquiries, the spokesperson said.