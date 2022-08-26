Cycling accident victim advocates for Upper Hutt's first commuter bike lane

Ros Connelly was knocked off her bike on Fergusson Drive, suffering severe concussion. Nine months later, she wants the council to build a cycle lane to make it safer for cyclists.

Ros Connelly​ has a personal reason for supporting what could be Upper Hutt’s first commuter bike lane.

Last November, she came off her bike, suffering a serious concussion on Fergusson Dr. Flung over the handlebars, after a motorist opened a car door without looking, her helmet was smashed, and she has not ridden since.

On Wednesday, Connelly was part of a delegation that lobbied the council for a cycle lane on Fergusson Dr – the main arterial road in the city and the scene of her accident.

The council agreed to consider it as part of a $6m upgrade of the main street that runs north to south, and carries 28,000 cars per day.

The accident severely dented her confidence and Connelly has not ridden since.

After the meeting, Mayor Wayne Guppy said a cycle lane was “absolutely” something that should be looked at.

The council is reviewing transport options across the city and with the economy booming and the high level of residential growth, it has to look at options to encourage cycling, he said.

Cycling advocate Peri Zee​ said Fergusson Dr is crying out for a cycle lane and with the council about to upgrade the road, it was the perfect opportunity to put in a lane.

While there is the RiverLink cycleway, Upper Hutt does not have any existing, inner-city bike lanes, purpose-built for commuters by the council.

“The Fergusson Dr repair work provides an opportunity to make a transformational change to our city to provide transport choices for people that are healthier, better for the environment and more enjoyable,” Zee said.

Locals are heavily reliant on cars and she said that would change if it was safer for cyclists.

SUPPLIED/Stuff A proposed design for a bike lane on Fergusson Dr, Upper Hutt.

“If the council provides protected bike lanes, we will see more journeys made by bike, which will ensure more efficient use of space, reducing congestion.”

Government funding is available for cycle lanes and Zee called on the council to act swiftly.

She presented a possible design and called on councillors to be bold by supporting a mode shift that gives young people a future in the city.

“Local elections are coming up. This is your chance to show voters that you are a councillor who is willing to take climate action and who cares for our community’s health and wellbeing,” Zee said.

Guppy said the Integrated Transport Strategy review would look at all options across the city.

There had been ongoing discussions with Kiwi Rail to create a cycle lane that followed the railway line, he said.

Cycle lanes give nervouse riders confidence

Connelly said Upper Hutt was ideal for cycling but better facilities were needed. The city was flat, much less windy than Wellington or Lower Hutt, and Fergusson Dr was a wide road.

Connelly’s accident dented her confidence and she was grateful she did not suffer permanent injury. She said cycle lanes gave nervous riders confidence and the council had to do more to encourage cycling.

Juan Zarama Perini Ros Connelly is now a nervous cyclist after suffering concussion on Fergusson Dr. She purchased a new helmet after her accident but has not used it.

Although her helmet was smashed in the accident, Connelly initially thought she was fine.

“I got back on my bike but about 100 metres up the road, I realised that I could not remember how to get home. I rang my husband and then I forgot why I had rung him.”

Realising something was seriously wrong, he immediately took her to hospital.

She was seen by a nurse, who specialised in treating concussion in women and recognised she had severe concussion.

After spending three days in a dark room Connelly recovered and hoped her experience would encourage the council to do more to make cycling safe.

Councillor Angela McLeod, who successfully moved the motion, said the city needed to do more to make cyclists like Connelly feel safe.

“I am really pleased the council agreed to consider it, it actually puts Upper Hutt in the twenty-first century.”