Unvaccinated police recruit used colleague's vaccine pass to get takeaways

An unvaccinated police recruit took a photo of another recruit’s vaccine pass and used it to buy takeaways.

The incident was revealed this week by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), which oversaw a police investigation after it was reported by the Royal New Zealand Police College.

In its summary, the IPCA said it was alleged two recruits had breached Covid-19 vaccine certificate orders.

An IPCA spokesperson told Stuff one of the recruits, who was unvaccinated, took a photo of the other recruit’s vaccine pass and “misrepresented” it as her own at a takeaway outlet on December 13, 2021.

READ MORE:

* Auckland custody officer assaulted female colleague by simulating sex acts

* Lone Star New Lynn gets $24,000 fine for breaching vaccine mandate

* IPCA finding reveals Whanganui police officer investigated for perverting course of justice



The IPCA said a criminal investigation determined both recruits acted unlawfully and criminal charges could be laid, but it was decided charges would not be in the public interest.

“An employment process found the recruits’ actions breached the police code of conduct, and they were sanctioned for their actions,” it said.

“The authority agrees with the employment outcome.”

A police spokesperson said both recruits were now serving officers.