Both lanes of Rocks Rd re-opened to traffic

Both lanes of one of Nelson’s main arterial routes have been reopened after being closed for more than a week.

Rocks Road, part of State Highway 6, reopened just after 2pm in both directions, but a temporary speed restriction of 30kph in place while repair work continues.

The route was closed for around two hours from midday to allow contractors to put in place traffic control measures.

Rocks Rd was shut last week due to the ongoing threat of slips, creating traffic chaos in the city. Vehicles were funnelled along Waimea Rd, which is also affected by roadworks.

Waka Kotahi said on Friday afternoon that cyclists travelling from Nelson to Richmond would still need to use the Railway Reserve, while those travelling from Richmond to Nelson can ride on Rocks Rd.

The seaward side footpath can be used by pedestrians in both directions.

The transport agency said the road may be closed at short notice if geotechnical experts advised of the risk of slips or due to weather issues.

It thanked everyone for their patience and consideration while the work was completed.