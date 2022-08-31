Bakers 'taking the hit' to keep pie-doughnut combo affordable as cost of living crisis bites

Even though sales have gone back up, they are not yet matching pre-covid years, Andre Glen says.

As prices surge across the world, Kiwi bakers are swallowing the toughest increases to keep their lunch combos affordable.

While the cost of pies and doughnuts has increased as much as 10%, bakers are paying up to 65% more for the ingredients now than they did a year ago.

Andre Glen, the owner of New Plymouth's Andre’s Pies and Patisserie, said he has never seen such a steep increase in prices – and he has been in the business for 50 years.

In the past seven months, the cost of 20kg of pastry flour has risen from $20.99 to $30.5 – a 45% increase – he said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Andre Glen says this year has been the toughest for his bakery – two years of covid followed by one of the highest inflation ever.

Bakeries are trying not to charge their customers proportionally, otherwise it would be a shock for them, Glen said.

But he has raised his pie price by 30c in the past year, with a mince and cheese pie now costing $5.50, up from $5.20 – a 5.7% increase.

“We have put the price of our pies up to cover the cost of the raw materials, just to make it profitable.

“Otherwise you would work for nothing and no-one wants to do that, do you?”

At Smoko, in New Plymouth city centre, a mince and cheese pie is also $5.50.

Owner Rob Smith said his bakery was trying not to raise the price, but it had been tough.

Cheese was another product with a price that had gone through the roof, he said.

Last year Smith managed to buy 5kg of grated cheddar for $38, but this year he had to pay a minimum of $63 – a 65.7% increase.

“We are keeping the same prices and hopefully we can battle through,” he said.

“We are taking the hit really and just biting the bullet for a bit.”

LISA BURD/Stuff In the last five months, the price of Andre’s cream doughnuts has gone up by 20% – they are selling now for $3.6 a piece.

And it's not just pastry-related costs that are increasing, Sray Seng, part-owner of New Plymouth's Blagdon Hot Bread Bakery said.

She has raised the price of doughnuts from $2.80 to $3 and pies from $5 to $5.50, but it’s the price of chicken, used in the chicken and chips boxes, that has shocked her.

Last year she could buy seven chickens for $60, but that had gone up 33% to $80.

“That’s over $10 dollars a bird and we had to increase the prices to cover the extra cost,” she said.

“It’s really hard for everyone, even for customers. I know they have a budget so I try to keep it as minimal as possible, just to keep them happy.”

LUCY ZEE Award-winning pies from Patrick’s Pies Goldstar Bakery in Tauranga.

It’s the same story in the South Island, where rural award-winning Fairlie Bakehouse has reported a 30% increase in costs.

Director of operations Sophia Osborne said bakeries and pie shops cannot put their prices up like restaurants do.

“Every couple of days we usually go through three cartons of butter. That is 60 blocks of 500 grams every second day.

“And the cost of a carton has gone up 30%,” Osborne said.

The bakery, halfway between Lake Tekapo and Timaru, sells 1500 to 2000 pies per day, but in the past year to stay afloat they had to increase the retail cost of pies by 50c – twelve months ago a mince and cheese pie sold for $5.50; now it was $6 (a 9% increase), she said.

STUFF Patrick Lam's pies have made him a seven-time champion.

Patrick Lam, who has won more NZ Bakel’s awards than any other kiwi baker, is facing a though time too.

Two weeks ago Patrick’s Pies Goldstar Bakery put the prices of his pies and doughnuts up by 20c and only a couple of customers complained about it.

“Customers are more than happy to pay the new price, because they understand what we are going through.

“In the past six months, almost all ingredients went up by almost 50%,” Lam said.

The Supreme Pie Award winner mince and cheese used to sell for $5.8 and now it sits at $6.

“It’s very hard for us, we don’t want to put the prices up, but there is nothing much we can do.”