Aggressive begging and antisocial behaviour prompt central Christchurch security team trial

Begging has been on the rise in central Christchurch, according to a city business group.

For another month, arguments will be broken up, anti-social behaviour confronted, and bin fires extinguished in Christchurch’s CBD.

It’s part of a three-month trial to rid the retail precinct of aggression, often attributed to beggers.

Two trained security guards – referred to as “safety team members” – began patrolling the central city in July. They were hired by the Central City Business Association (CCBA), funded in part by the Christchurch City Council.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Aggressive beggers are giving rough sleepers a bad reputation, an advocate says.

READ MORE:

* They may be off the streets, but Nelson's homeless community is growing

* 2020 deadline arrives for housing Wellington homelessness - now it's worse

* Combined agency effort helps slash Christchurch 'streetie' numbers



Association chairperson Annabel Turley​ said the trial was a “proactive rather than reactive” response to rising tension in the heart of the city. So far, the guards’ list of duties ranged from extinguishing rubbish bin fires to deterring petty theft.

“There’s been a massive increase in anti-social behaviour since the Covid-19 lockdowns,” she said.

“People’s mental health is not what it should be. We’ve seen what’s happening in Auckland and Wellington … we don’t want Christchurch to end up like that.”

RNZ This time a year ago, social services kicked into high gear to rapidly get homeless people off the streets for lockdown. (Video first published March 2021)

Anti-social behaviour appeared to increase alongside a rise in begging and visible homelessness in the CBD, but social workers warned against lumping them in the same category as each other.

Zucchi Leonard​, Christchurch City Mission’s social services manager, said several people who spent their days begging in the CBD were not actually sleeping rough.

“Many [of the beggars] have been through our services… I know that they have a home to go to.

“Some homeless people will beg, but often they don't.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A man begs in central Christchurch on Friday. Begging and homelessness do not necessarily go hand in hand, social agencies say.

She said aggressive demands for money from people who were not actually sleeping rough “gives homeless people a rough deal”.

Leonard’s team had observed a slight increase in rough sleepers since 2021 – from 10 or fewer, to about 20 – but the number fluctuated. She said people who were homeless might find a temporary home, or a friends’ couch, and be off the streets for a while before returning.

More elderly people were accessing their services, as were people who had moved down from the North Island. Leonard said new homes were often built with families in mind, which was problematic.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police on the streets of central Christchurch on the first day of level 4 lockdown (Photo taken August 2021).

“A high percentage of the people we work with are single males. They’re at the bottom of the ladder as priority goes.

“Private rental for our clients is just unaffordable.”

The Christchurch Methodist Mission - Housing First, which hired an outreach worker in 2021, estimates the number of people sleeping rough in the city to be about 70.

Manager Nicola Flemming​ said a lack of mental health and addiction support was the reason behind the increase, as well as the cost of living.

“There are services available ... but some have already been there and been banned. They [the services] can’t handle the drugs and trauma. They can be quite risk-adverse.”

The people housed or moved into motels during Covid-19 were back on the streets because “they’ve fallen through the cracks again”, she said.

A business owner herself, Turley said the difference having a security team had made was “awesome”.

The association had not announced the trial publicly, and would not disclose how much it cost for commercial sensitivity reasons, though Turley said it “costs us a lot”, which was why there was a trial period.

She did not give a specfic start and end time, but said they began patrolling early in the morning and finished after shops had closed.

John Filsell​, the Christchurch City Council’s head of community support and partnerships, said the council had contributed $25,000 towards the trial.

It was decided by staff, using existing operational budgets, he said.

The trial ends on October 9.