Girl Guiding chief executive resigns after toxic workplace allegations

The chief executive of Girl Guiding New Zealand has resigned following a Stuff investigation revealing workplace bullying, mass staff turnover and financial instability.

Susan Coleman left the organisation she had headed for a decade last week after leaked documents revealed a toxic workplace culture, with up to 30 of 43 staff have left since the start of the year.

Many former employees said there had been instances of staff crying in the car park, colleagues spying on each other and of bullying from leadership being normalised.

Leaked documents also show Coleman and former board chairperson Fiona Harnett covered up evidence of a toxic culture from a consultant’s report which led to Sport New Zealand freezing funding.

“After 10 years in the role, Susan Coleman has resigned as chief executive of GirlGuiding NZ, effective Friday, August 19,” the organisations’ board said on Friday.

During Coleman’s tenure, the organisation has suffered seven-figure deficits and declining membership, with some ex-employees criticising the salaries of senior employees.

Employee remuneration accounted for more than two thirds of the $3.6 million turnover in 2021 at $2.7m, including up to $250,000 to one of the most senior employees, according to a source.

In an email that was leaked, Coleman and Harnett forecast that funding would run out under the current model within six to 10 years.

In a statement, the GirlGuiding New Zealand board acknowledged the “past hurt” that had occurred and offered support to all employees who had been affected.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff A leaked report that was doctored by Coleman and Harnett shows widespread issues in the workplace.

It encouraged anyone no longer associated with the organisation to get in touch with the board, and urged current staff and volunteers to speak to a manager or directly with a member of the board.

“As an organisation, we will provide independent mental health and wellbeing support to any staff or volunteer, past and present, who may have experienced bullying or inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.”

Since Stuff’s investigation a new anonymous complaint portal has been created to enable volunteers to provide feedback, and there will be increased staff visits to GirlGuiding units.

The board also said there would be regular meetings between staff and volunteers.

GirlGuiding New Zealand destroyed Alison Symons confidence when she was an employee.

Christchurch woman Alison Symons worked for GirlGuiding New Zealand between 2015 and 2017. She said she walked in feeling like a friendly, competent employee, but left wondering if she would ever smile again.

During her time as an administrator who handled Girl Guide biscuits and international and domestic travel, Symons said she witnessed staff breaking down in tears so regularly that it became normal.

When she raised a colleague’s distress to her manager, she claims it was pushed aside.

Just one of many former employees to come forward, Symons said she lost her confidence amid the emotional turmoil she endured, and subsequently hasn’t worked again.

Symons said she felt vindicated but was disappointed the board didn’t reach out to her personally.

“There’s been a lot of hurt for a lot of people ... it devastated me.”

STUFF Former employees of GirlGuiding New Zealand have revealed the long-running organisation in serious financial trouble.

While she believed real change could now take place, she had questions on why it took so long for the board to acknowledge there were issues when so many ex-employees had contacted them over many years.

“It has taken such a long time.”

Stuff asked the board if it would offer any compensation to those affected but did not receive a response.

It did say it was developing a five-year strategy which would help it understand the current financial position. Forecasting of future financial stability would be part of the process.

Lauren McKinnon, who joined the organisation in 2021, will be acting chief executive until the board finds a replacement.