When you ask a candidate whether she's part of Voices for Freedom

Frith Chamberlain was one of a dozen candidates who turned up for a Meet the Candidates event, hosted by Grey Power Marlborough at the Picton RSA and Club. Jennifer Eder reports.

Frith Chamberlain told the crowd she had lived in Havelock for about seven years, and owned a property management company in the Marlborough Sounds, but had to shut it down after being severely affected by the lockdowns and the July 2021 flood event.

Chamberlain said she was a former respite carer and ambulance volunteer, and an environmental campaigner who was “not afraid to challenge the status quo”.

After the event, I dragged aside some candidates for photographs, including Chamberlain.

We got talking while I snapped away, and I mentioned I had been curious to hear from any Voices for Freedom candidates, but perhaps there were none present.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff Grey Power’s Meet the Candidates chair Brian McNamara gets the event underway at Picton RSA and Club.

Chamberlain asked why it would matter if they were members. Well, some voters wanted to know, I said, because some people in the organisation have some pretty extreme agendas.

Voices for Freedom (VFF) is an anti-vaccination group that has been criticised for spreading misinformation and violent rhetoric, and encouraging death threats and harassment.

Stuff Blenheim Water Rally organiser Frith Chamberlain speaks at Blenheim’s Seymour Square in 2017.

Supporters have been asked to stand in local government elections, or seek roles in the Electoral Commission, while hiding their affiliations, and the group has declared its aim is to make New Zealand “ungovernable”. VFF was the subject of the Stuff Circuit documentary Fire and Fury.

When I asked her a few times, Chamberlain said she was a member of VFF, but said she thought it was irrelevant and asked me not to publish it. She was only a member for the podcasts and the camaraderie, she said. Would I bother to publish her affiliation to a gardening club?

If I thought it was something voters would use to make decisions, sure, I said. She was not the only candidate I’d be reporting the affiliations of. The point is to include whatever you think is most relevant, and then let the reader decide for themselves.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Frith Chamberlain pictured in 2018 when she had seven chooks stolen from her chicken coop.

I reached for my notebook and said, let me take some quotes from you about it, so we can clarify the nature of your membership, but she refused to be interviewed, saying she did not trust that she would be fairly represented.

And yet Chamberlain has given interviews to the local paper a few times over the years. She even gave a brief phone interview to my coworker earlier this month, although she declined to say what policies she would pursue if elected, saying “it's just too early in the game to create that conversation”.

So does Chamberlain aim to disrupt the council and make New Zealand “ungovernable”? Or does she just want to “bring new energy and ideas to the table”, as she told the crowd in the RSA?

Well, we just don’t know.