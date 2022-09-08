'VirtualCop' takes the public deep into the heart of a police emergency

Police are using their new VirtualCop simulation to find the right staff for their emergency communication centres.

Police dispatcher Sam Haines says his job is like “spinning a bunch of plates” – and now the public can use virtual reality simulation to experience what he means.

On a Tuesday afternoon when Stuff visits, the Wellington Police emergency communication room hums with intense focus.

About 50 staff are receiving calls and co-ordinating police officers in response.

Haines logs information across four screens while he toggles between the caller and officers on the ground with a pedal board at his feet.

“It’s kind of like spinning a bunch of plates. Being aware of multiple goings-on and being able to prioritise. You don’t want someone to slip through the cracks,” Haines said, in a moment between calls.

He is assisting officers attending a call about a person, sought by police, who has turned up in a Wellington hotel.

Moments before he was logging a call about a large patch of gravel spilled on the motorway.

“Your mind’s racing a lot. It’s intense work.”

Juan Zarama Perini A police communicator logs a 105 call in the Wellington Central police station.

A virtual reality simulation of Haines’ role while receiving a 111 or 105 call is now available to the public through the VirtualCop experience.

The system is part of a drive to recruit the right staff for roles in police emergency communication centres.

The fully immersive simulation will be rolled out at police and at public events throughout the country this year, after Covid-19 delayed plans to debut the system in 2020.

Supplied In VirtualCop, users can take an emergency call while being guided through a virtual police station by a german shepherd named Blue.

The user wearing a headset and holding two controllers is guided through a variety of scenarios by computer-generated avatars of police staff and a talking german shepherd named Blue.

It’s a slick, cartoon-inspired world but, when the trouble arises, the seriousness of the situation comes into sharp focus.

Users can choose between receiving a 111 or 105 call, attending a burglary and dusting for fingerprints or apprehending offenders using the police helicopter or dog squad.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Superintendent Kelly Ryan and team leader Matthew Hall oversee dispatchers working in the Wellington Emergency Communication Centre.

In each instance they’re racing against the clock, responding as quickly and accurately as possible.

Superintendent Kelly Ryan began her career as a communicator and dispatcher and became a sworn officer in 2001.

Since then she’s worked across a range of different areas, before coming full circle in her role as the national director of the emergency communication centre.

“It’s an absolute privilege to do what we do. You don’t just come to work each day to do a job. It’s much bigger than just yourself,” Ryan said.

During a nine-hour shift, a police communicator would typically take up to 100 calls.

In an emergency this could be as much as 300.

“More often than not you hang up the phone and it rings again,” she said.

Ryan said the police were looking to fill nearly 20 roles in Auckland and Wellington with communicators who could gather information, make quick decisions and build trust with callers, often in split seconds.

Juan Zarama Perini Superintendent Kelly Ryan began her career as communicator and dispatcher. She says the police need skilled people “to bring a sense of calm to the chaos”.

“You wouldn’t know from walking around [the call centre] that they’re dealing with some of the worst situations.”

Ryan said the police were looking for articulate people with high levels of empathy who could bring a sense of “calm and control to chaos”.

“You are very much the lifeline to the community, often in someone’s darkest day.”

Check out the VirtualCop app on your phone here.