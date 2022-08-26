'Significant loss and tragedy': Rainbow Youth to take 21-day hiatus after sudden death of staff member

A national charity for young rainbow people has announced it will close for 21 days, following the sudden death of a staff member, described as having a “heart of pure gold”.

The announcement was made on Rainbow Youth’s website on Friday, three months after the staff member’s death. The charity said its team had suffered a significant loss, which it had been processing.

Rainbow Youth workers had been left in a “state of deep sadness and grief” after the sudden death of Angus Tahere-Hayes, a “treasured” Õtepoti support worker in June, the statement read.

“Anybody who was lucky enough to meet Angus can vouch for their consistent passion for our kaupapa, their level of critical analysis and insight, their gifted way with words and cheeky jokes, and their heart of pure gold.”

Tahere-Hayes joined the Rainbow Youth whānau in January. They had helped establish support for rainbow young people in Ōtepoti in that time and made significant progress towards establishing a takatāpui (LGBTQI+) support group in the region.

“The loss of Angus has left the Rainbow Youth team and our wider communities with a hole in our hearts that can never be replaced.”

Following the death, Rainbow Youth said it would be taking a hiatus for 21 days to collectively process their grief and take time to heal.

Its drop-in centres would be closed between August 29 and September 19, and it would not be running any groups, support services, events or campaigns during that time.

This also follows the loss of the Tauranga drop-in centre, which was destroyed in an alleged arson in the same week of Tahere-Hayes’ death.

The building, used by Rainbow Youth and Gender Dynamix – an organisation that supports transgender and nonbinary people in the Bay of Plenty – was one of 60 buildings in Tauranga’s Historic Village, 59 of which remained unscathed.

The incident was “shocking and deeply distressing”, the organisation said.

Stuff A fire destroyed a Rainbow Youth building in Tauranga's Historic Village in June.

Two men had since appeared in the Tauranga District Court, charged with arson.

After the fire, the community rallied to raise $83,887 so far for a new home for the services.

“Our team works relentlessly and passionately for positive outcomes for rainbow young people across Aotearoa, but we know that in order to look out for others we need to lead by example and first look inwards,” Rainbow Youth said.

“The mental health and general well-being of our staff and volunteers is a key priority to us as an organisation, and we need to take important steps to look after ourselves to make sure we are bringing the best version of ourselves to our rangatahi.”

Where to get help

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.