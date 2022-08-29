Nelson's unsung heroes: the contractors

Contractor Kyle Whiting has been busy with work throughout the floods.

Contractors around Nelson worked around the clock to clear slips, roads, intakes and waterways, pushing aside debris to divert water and save homes, and potentially lives.

One contractor, drain layer Kyle Whiting, felt the love from the community in the form of still warm homemade chocolate chip biscuits and offers of coffee.

Now, he’s asking the community for a favour back: stay off the roads and out of the way of the people cleaning up.

“If you need to go to the supermarket that’s all good, but if you’re going out for a drive to have a look at the damage and you go for a tiki tour it’s probably not the time.

“There are so many trucks moving around town and trying to get in. We’re working in town so we leave early in the morning and we're not going back till about seven at night just avoid the traffic at the moment.”

Whiting was brought in on Thursday August 18 to monitor an intake up at Cleveland Terrace at night.

Although they were pretty noisy all night and Whiting said that meant neighbours probably didn’t get much shut-eye, people in that area were “really grateful”.

“We’ve had so many people just thanking us for being there and keeping an eye on the intakes and stuff. Everyone has been really appreciative, it’s been really good, when you’re on big hours, trying to get stuff done. You want to help as many people out as you can.”

Saturday morning at 3am was “just chaos”, trying to divert water so it didn’t flood a heap of houses down below.

Whiting said he was involved in post flood clean-ups in 2010 and 2011, but says this year’s event was “next level”

“I've never seen so much damage. It's just everywhere.”

There were “hundreds of people” doing similar work across the region: “people just rolling their sleeves up and getting stuck into it really”.