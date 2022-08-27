Far North teacher delivering books to students on foot after slip blocks road

Far North District Council says the storm will cost it millions of dollars, including repairing the slip on West Coast Rd.

A Far North teacher is delivering books and resources to children on foot after some were cut off from their school by a slip caused by last week’s heavy rain.

Communities in North Hokianga continue to be seriously impacted by the slip, which has closed West Coast Rd indefinitely near the intersection with Motutī Rd.

More than 200mm of rain fell across much of the Far North over just 48 hours, causing widespread flooding, tree fall and numerous slips.

The Motutī slip was caused by significant subsidence under both lanes of the road and ongoing movement had made it unsafe for assessment and repairs, Far North District Council said.

Te Kura Taumata o Panguru – Panguru Area School – had 12 students cut off by the Motutī slip, principal Mina Pomare-Peita​ said.

Fortunately, a trained teacher was also on the other side of the slip and was able to help supervise the students, who ranged from year 1 to year 11, she said.

A temporary school had been set up at Motutī Marae, which was one of the few places in the area with wi-fi thanks to its satellite dish, Pomare-Peita said.

Another teacher had to walk some resources, including books and hands-on equipment, across the slip to the teacher waiting on the other side, she said.

“The marae is a learning space theoretically and metaphorically, but physically it is not set up like a school with the likes of desks.”

But Pomare-Peita said on Thursday, the road to the marae was closed by a fallen tree and it was not a good long-term solution.

She feared the novelty of learning in a different space would soon wear off for the students, two of whom had not been attending.

Pomare-Peita was most concerned no one knew when the road would be fixed – even temporarily.

It came just after the same road suffered another serious slip during July flooding, this time near Waipuna Marae at Panguru.

With SH1 closed at Mangamuka Gorge due to last week's heavy rain, Kaitāia-based ACA Clothing is memorialising the Far North's most frequent question on a T-shirt.

That slip had been temporarily repaired so one lane was accessible, but school buses were unable to get through.

Motorists were also impacted by the closure of State Highway 1 by multiple slips at the Mangamuka Gorge, with Hokianga North residents having to drive through Herekino to get to Kaitāia.

Far North District Council estimated it will cost $5 million in roading repairs following last week’s rain, which closed 14 local roads and impacted 50 roads with flooding and slips.

It comes after a month of heavy rains that had already caused floods, slips and downed trees, costing about $1.55m before last week’s storm.

SUPPLIED A surf rescue boat had to be used to rescue a woman from her flooded home, south of Kaitāia, on Thursday afternoon.

Chief executive Blair King said the council would be looking for funding help from central Government.

“While we do budget for extreme weather events, a $6.5m repair bill in one month will have an impact on other roading projects. It would be unfair to expect ratepayers to bear that cost alone and we will be seeking maximum support from the Government.”

As of this week, just one road in North Hokianga remained closed. It was not yet known when West Coast Road between Kohukohu and Panguru will reopen. Significant subsidence near the intersection with Motuti Road had closed both lanes.

Ongoing movement of the slip had delayed a full assessment of the site by engineers and it was not yet known when the road might be reopened or when a permanent fix can be made.