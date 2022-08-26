Stranger 'tries to lure girl into car' outside school

A man reportedly tried to lure a girl into his car outside Avonside Girls’ High School in New Brighton, Christchurch.

A man loitering outside a school reportedly tried to lure a girl into his car and made inappropriate comments to her, prompting the school to issue a warning to the community and contact police.

The incident happened outside Avonside Girls’ High School in New Brighton, Christchurch around lunchtime on Friday.

In an online alert, the school said it had received a report of a man with ginger hair and in a black car “behaving inappropriately around the school”.

“We have reported this to the police. The advice we have received from the police is that if students feel immediately unsafe they are to move to a safe spot, and call 111,” the school said in its Facebook post.

“We have spoken to the staff at the dairy and they have agreed to be a safe location for our students if needed.

“If students do not feel unsafe but have an unpleasant encounter with this man, we encourage them to tell their whānau and then call 105 to make a complaint.”

While the incident didn’t happen on the school’s grounds, principal Catherine Law​ said it was important for the community to be on alert.

“While it was a sister of one of our students, we take it very seriously. I have an excellent deputy principal team who dealt with it straight away,” she said.

123rf The school acted quickly to reports of a man attempting to coax a schoolgirl into his car. (File photo.)

The girl’s sister alerted the school and wider community to the incident through a social media post.

The man asked if she wanted a lift, whether she had a boyfriend, said that she was “hot” and that he did not care that she was under-age after he told her how old she was, the post read.

The girl said the man tried to coax her sister into his car, and grew frustrated when she refused.

He drove away without harming her. There was reportedly a child’s car seat in his vehicle.

Law said her school had a good relationship with the New Brighton police, and her staff were in the process of filing a report.

“We want the community to know we are here to help them,” she said.

Police have been approached for comment.