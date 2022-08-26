Burgled flood hit homes a 'low blow' for hurting families

At least two homes have been burgled in the flood hit parts of Nelson, police say.

Police said early information was that the homes burgled had been yellowed-stickered.

Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Matt Scoles said it was extremely disappointing behaviour and very upsetting to the victims who were already going through an extremely tough time.

“We also know it will be concerning to the wider Nelson community.”

READ MORE:

* Massive sports ground slip 'like porridge'

* Health Minister inspects concept plans for Nelson Hospital rebuild

* Both lanes of Rocks Rd re-opened to traffic



Police have increased patrols and a presence in flood hit areas and road blocks remained in place.

Bill Moore, who is friends with a family that was burgled, said the yellow-stickered home in Nelson south was turned over on Thursday night, with every drawer searched.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Maitai River flooded homes last week when a river of rain pummelled the region.

Nearby residents were reportedly “very angry and upset”.

“This is a low blow to a family that’s already facing a long recovery from the flood damage to their home. It’s hard to accept that anyone would stoop this far.”

Police were making enquiries into these incidents and encourage anyone else who thinks they may have been targeted to report this to Police via our 105 line.

“Police cannot be everywhere all the time, so we ask anyone in our community that notices any suspicious activity to contact 111 immediately.

“Alternatively you can contact 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”