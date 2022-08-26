Defence Force checking if more personnel are secretly in Ukraine

The Defence Force is trying to track all personnel who are on leave without pay.

The Defence Force is urgently checking the whereabouts of almost 100 personnel currently on unpaid leave and contacting them “to remind them of their obligations”, a spokesperson said.

It follows the death of Corporal Dominic Bryce Abelen​, 28, who was recently killed on the front lines of Ukraine.

Personnel are prohibited from entering a country with a security risk, such as Ukraine, without informing the Defence Force, and none have had approval to enter the war-torn country.

Military leaders are not approving requests to enter Ukraine, the spokesperson said, and did not know Abelen was there.

They have begun contacting 94 personnel currently on leave without pay to find out where they are, but do not know how long it will take to contact them all.

Any members of the armed forces involved in unapproved military operations “may have a range of outcomes,” the spokesperson said.

STUFF Bryce Abelen, whose son Dominic was killed while fighting for the Ukraine foreign legion, talks about his son's service and sacrifice.

“Examples could be that they are subject to a change of circumstances report provided to the Directorate of Defence Security, have their retention in service reviewed immediately, or be subject to investigation and potentially disciplinary action.”

Abelen had secretly joined Ukraine’s foreign legion, the name for volunteers coming from overseas to fight against the Russian invasion.

Around 500 Kiwis reportedly offered to fight, but the Government’s official advice was to not go, as they could not offer protection.

Relatives of Abelen said he was a brave man who stood up for what he believed in.

Supplied The family of soldier Dominic Abelen say he was a bold, brave and beautiful human.

A former Defence Force soldier who fought alongside him said he had died while directing and covering fellow fighters during a nighttime operation.

The Government has sent 150 soldiers to the UK to help train Ukrainian soldiers, most of whom were deployed in August, but none were deployed to Ukraine itself.

Abelen’s body will be returned by former soldier and Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell​, leader of aid charity Kiwi Kare.

Powell’s work in Ukraine has been centred around humanitarian aid and providing a home base for New Zealanders in Ukraine. His team have been raising funds to build a headquarters from which to distribute supplies.