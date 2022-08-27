'Five months of absolute hell' looking for missing person

It’s been five months of “absolute hell” for friends and whānau of Colin Heath.

Friends and whānau of Colin ‘Col’ Heath, who has been missing for five months, are “desperate” to track them down and say they are going through hell.

The 47-year-old, who goes by they/them pronouns, was last seen by their flatmate in Te Kuiti on March 19, an hour south of Hamilton.

They had only recently left Dunedin, where they had been living for a number of years, working in retail and volunteering on pest eradication projects.

Friends and whānau have not heard from Heath since. Rach Bailey​ is a friend of 12 years and doing what they could to find answers, but hadn’t got far.

“Col is loved and cared about more than I think they realise,” Bailey said.

“Col’s touched many peoples lives in a positive way and is very missed. If you’re out there... please, text me, email me, ring me – ‘I’m alive and OK’ is enough, if you still want to be by yourself.”

Supplied Colin 'Col' Heath went missing five months ago.

Bailey was calling on police to make Heath’s case a priority, saying “five months of absolute hell is long enough.”

They said Heath could often be found supporting protests, and loved long conversations about politics.

A family member, who gave Bailey permission to approach media, understood Heath had renewed their driver's licence within a few days of disappearing.

Police have been approached for comment. They made a post on their Waikato District’s Facebook page on April 14 appealing for sightings, saying Heath not contacting loved ones was “out of character”.

Anyone with information was urged to call 105 and quote the file number 220322/3016.