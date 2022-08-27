Person dead after car rolls into water in central Southland

Emergency services responded to a fatal car crash at Dipton West, Southland, on Saturday.

A person has died after their car rolled into a waterway in central Southland.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported about 10am Saturday, at McDonald Rd near Break Neck Rd, Dipton West.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was unresponsive and was unable to be revived, the spokesperson said.

McDonald Rd was closed while the scene was examined, the spokesperson said.

There was no information about what type of vehicle it was, but it had potentially gone into a drainage ditch, the spokesperson earlier said.

A helicopter had been sent from Queenstown.