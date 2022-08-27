Recovery of Corporal Dominic Abelen's body from Ukraine 'incredibly unique situation'

The Defence Force and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) remain tight-lipped on developments in relation to the recovery of the body of Corporal Dominic Abelen in Ukraine.

Abelen​ was on leave without pay from the Defence Force, and fighting in Ukraine without his employer’s knowledge, when he was killed. A former soldier who fought alongside him said he had died while directing and covering fellow fighters during a night-time operation.

There is uncertainty around the location of Abelen’s body.

On Saturday, a Defence Force spokesperson did not respond to questions about its involvement in the recovery and return of Abelen’s body, saying it was a matter for MFAT.

READ MORE:

* Ex-NZ soldier planning Ukraine mission: 'It could be a one-way trip'

* 'Massively concerning' - 338 military personnel who served in MIQ quit

* 'If I be caught, I would be over': Defence Force affiliated Afghanistan national pleads for NZ Government evacuation in face of Taliban



MFAT declined to comment on the grounds of operational, security and privacy reasons.

“However, we are engaging with relevant agencies on the ground to work through the most appropriate next steps,” an MFAT spokesperson said.

Aaron Wood​, co-founder of the No Duff veterans trust, said the Defence Force was “really in a pickle” with this “incredibly unique situation”.

“Technically he was a serving soldier, but was on leave. If he died overseas on leave, like any other employer, there would not be any obligation to assist his return.

“It’s difficult... there is almost a societal expectation they would help. He died fighting, but not for New Zealand.”

Supplied The family of soldier Dominic Abelen say he was a bold, brave and beautiful human.

To complicate matters, he said there was no way to know exactly where Abelen’s body was. He died during a fight over territory, which Russian forces won. Radio New Zealand has reported it had multiple sources saying they believe Abelen’s body is in Russian hands.

Wood was aware there were informal prisoners of war and body exchanges between sides, but nothing was certain about this situation.

“No one should be making promises [to bring him home],” he said.

Around 500 New Zealanders reportedly volunteered to fight for Ukraine earlier this year. The figure was reported by Ukraine’s honorary consul in Auckland, but they and the Government warned against it.

It was not known how many Kiwis were fighting in Ukraine. The Government said they could not protect anyone who went over there, but also couldn’t stop people from finding their way to the country.

On Friday, the Defence Force said there were 94 personnel across on leave without pay. They were making their way through the list to find out if any others had gone to Ukraine, but had no updates on Saturday.

Personnel were obliged to tell their employer if they were going to countries of risk, such as Ukraine. Anyone in breach of that may face disciplinary action.

New Zealand has sent 150 personnel to the UK this year to train Ukrainian soldiers, 120 of whom were sent in August.

Abelen’s whānau say he was a brave man who stood up for what he believed in.