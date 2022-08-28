Student Volunteer Army mucks in for residents hit by floods

The Student Volunteer Army stepped up to help property owners in the massive clean up after massive flooding and slips in Nelson.

A shovel and broom was mightier than mud and water for the Student Volunteer Army as it took to the flood-hit streets of Nelson.

Wheelbarrows, spades and manpower were lined up at Nelson’s Botanic Sports Field on Saturday morning and participants of the Student Volunteer Army (SVA)were split into teams to clean up residents’ properties.

University of Canterbury Student Volunteer Army member Gareth Harcomb travelled to Nelson late on Friday night with three others to help mobilise the troops.

Harcomb said disaster response was at the core of what the army did – “getting people out there and doing the work; it’s a really good cause”.

Nelson College SVA member Matt Donald helped activate a local team from high schools through social media and other platforms.

“Seeing the devastation around our region was a really big incentive to get out and get the community behind the response.”

He said the main targets for the army were Nile St, Maitai Valley and Walters Bluff.

By 9.30am, teams of volunteers were taking the short walk to nearby homes sitting on the Maitai River, including Nile and Clouston streets, where mud and water had inundated homes and properties.

Along Nile St, residents could be seen piling mattresses, couches and chairs on to the footpath ready to dump. One man was loading up a skip, which he said included his wife’s Wearable Art submission. Another man water blasted his path.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Piles of waterlogged household belongings and furniture litter the roadside in Nile St, Nelson.

At the corner of Nile and Clouston streets, Grant and Mel Sparks had about 10 army members getting stuck in to clear a path from their house to the clothesline and shed.

Grant, a retired builder, said the floodwaters didn’t get into the house, but did go through his garages and basement, wrecking power tools, old photos and clothes.

“We lost lots and lots – a lot of irreplaceables.”

He tried to stop the water getting in by creating a bund across the driveway but eventually the water “just came through like a wave”.

“When the water started coming over the top of the flood bank, it came over almost like a wall, you could see the step in the water.”

The work was getting “a bit daunting” for him and his wife, he said, so it was great the army was there to make “fast work of the job”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Mel and Grant Sparks’ property on the banks of the Maitai River was flooded, seeing the Student Volunteer Army converge on the site to clear a way from the house to the clothesline and sheds.

Mel said despite the torrent of mud and water in the yard, a square of daffodils flourished.

“It’s something nice in the middle of chaos.”

As the work continued, the sounds of shovels scraping concrete could be heard mixed with the beep of vehicles backing out of driveways, while tūī sang their tune from the trees and the river continued to rush downstream.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Bob Linnell, pictured outside his flood affected home in Nelson, says he had “massive” items thrown around the outside of his home from the force of the water.

While brooms and shovels cleared the Sparks’ property, next door, Bob Linnell’s home on a back section had stayed dry, but his garage flooded and heavy objects had been tossed like toys around his pathways, including a mussel float full of dirt, a recycle bin and a tree stump.

He said “massive” items had been thrown around outside his home – “I suppose the force of the current put it up there”.

It was “nice to see such enthusiasm” from the SVA, he said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Student Volunteer Army clears the concrete path from Sparks’ home to the sheds.

A hive of activity continued throughout the morning around Clouston St homes, including one which had been flooded throughout, seeing the army hauling furniture outside.

At another home, an older woman was tending to her garden – the flowers still looking sprightly despite just a week earlier being drowned in rising waters.

Nelson College for Girls student, Briana Sullivan, Year 8 was lending a hand at the Sparks’ with her sister and mum.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson College for Girls student Briana Sullivan and her family joined The Student Volunteer Army as Briana says they were keen to “help out and do our part”.

Sullivan said her family “wanted to help out all those who had it really bad during the flooding” as her own family had got off lightly with “just a bit of water” in their backyard.

“This is the chance we have to help out and do our part.”

It meant a lot to help out, “knowing that they would have had a lot more to do without us”, she said

“It feels really great to know that we helped them out.”