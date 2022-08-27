33 years after Chernobyl displaced a young boy, Kiwi hands are stitching teddies in his honour, for Ukrainian victims

Lynne Wells has encouraged Julia Wallace residents to knit nearly 186 Uri bears to comfort displaced Ukranian children.

A Ukranian boy fostered in Australia after the Chernobyl disaster has been the inspiration for a retirement village blitz on knitting Yuri bears.

When an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy was displaced after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine, he was taken in by Debra Richardson in Australia.

Apart from a thank-you letter shortly after his stay in Melbourne, Richardson lost touch with that boy, known as Yuri, for about 20 years.

Richardson started searching in 2017 and renewed the connection.

She was touched to learn he still had a photo of his Australian family on his bedside table, and to know she had played such an enormous part in his life.

READ MORE:

* Julia Wallace Retirement Village residents are staying fit and active

* Knitters take on first charity

* Residents knit up a storm for school children



Come February this year, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Richardson said she spent weeks crying at the drop of a hat, checking her phone constantly for messages that Yuri, his partner and two-year-old son were safe.

They spoke for almost an hour at one stage, Richardson distraught that he seemed to be saying goodbye.

Now, in Palmerston North, Julia Wallace is one of 50 Ryman villages across New Zealand and Australia where elderly hands are stitching love into teddies for 20,000 Ukranian children displaced by war.

The project is the brainchild of Richardson - now Ryman’s Victorian sales and community relations manager.

SUPPLIED Ryman Healthcare Victorian sales and community relations manager Debra Richardson is aiming to have 20,000 Yuri bears to send to Ukraine by the end of September.

Yuri's most recent message was that his family were together and well, and they had left their home in Kyiv.

Richardson asked Yuri what she could do to help.

Unable to fulfil his wish to stop the bombing from the skies, she decided to make teddies, something that children who had lost everything could have and hold and cuddle and call their own.

She was confident aid agencies were ensuring displaced children would get food and water and shelter, but she wanted them to have something personal.

The task was too great for her small community circle, so Ryman Healthcare pitched in to help with its network of villages and crafty residents.

“Australians and New Zealanders want to help and to do something tangible, and it gives the elderly a sense of purpose and community and belonging.”

David Unwin/Stuff Julia Wallace retirement village residents are stockpiling Yuri bears they have knitted for Ukrainian children.

In Palmerston North, resident Lynne Wells helped spread the word, and just this weekend was kick-starting a craft circle which anyone could join with their handcraft projects.

Wells had done more than her share of stuffing and finishing the faces on the near 200 varied and variegated teddies proudly displayed in the lounge.

“None of us have a connection with Ukraine, but it’s a nice feeling to be able to do something.”

Wells said knitting peggy squares was all very well for keeping hands busy while people sat and chatted, but having a sense of purpose was even better.

The women had added some of their own touches to the basic pattern, which was encouraged so that every bear would be unique and all the more special to the child receiving it.

There was just one problem. Wells admitted she had become so fond of her little Yuri she would be sad to let it go.