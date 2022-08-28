Filipino dairy worker dies in Southland car crash

Dipton dairy worker Marvin Amores died in a single-vehicle crash at Dipton West on Saturday.

A highly-respected dairy worker died in a single-vehicle crash in central Southland on Saturday.

Gladvale Farms director David Lindsay said Marvin Amores, 37, who died in the crash, worked at a Dipton farm.

About 10am Saturday, police were notified that a car had rolled into a body of water at McDonald Rd near Break Neck Rd, Dipton West.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was unresponsive and unable to be revived, a police spokesperson said.

There was nothing to suggest the crash was work-related, or that a WorkSafe notification would be required, the spokesperson said.

Lindsay had spoken to Amores’ direct family members in the Phillipines, and a Givealittle page had been set up to return Amores to his fiancée and family.

Amores was a good worker, highly-respected on the farm, and the death had not yet sunk in for co-workers, Lindsay said.

“That was evident yesterday. It’s going to be a real loss,” he said.

“We’re doing all we can to provide whatever the family’s wishes are. That’s our focus.”

Amores had been working in New Zealand for four years, Lindsay said.

Southland is home to about 2200 Filipinos, many of whom work in the dairy industry.

Lindsay had spoken to members of Southland’s Filipino community on Saturday; “It’s come as a shock. They are generally a tight-knit community”.

Amores’ death brings Southland’s road toll for 2022 to nine.