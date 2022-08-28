Fresh information on missing Marokopa family, police say

Kiritihere Beach, near where the Marokopa family went missing in September 2021. Inset, left to right: Thomas Phillips, 34; Jayda Jin, 8; Ember Phillips, 5; Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6.

Police say they are getting fresh information on the whereabouts of a missing King Country man and his three children.

Thomas Phillips, 34, failed to appear in the Te Kūiti District Court at 11am on January 12 on a single charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources.

The charge had been laid in relation to a large-scale search for him and his three children – Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember – near the remote settlement of Marokopa, on the North Island’s west coast, in September last year.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, but Phillips took his kids and apparently disappeared into the bush for a second time.

Efforts to locate Phillips and his children have since proved fruitless. Late last week the police issued a fresh appeal to the public for any help with finding the Marokopa family, as they have come to be known.

Stuff inquiries on what results this had yielded were met with a short response.

Christel Yardley/Stuff It was believed Thomas Phillips and his children had disappeared into the dense bush near Marokopa once again – however police now suspect he may have travelled much further.

“As a consequence of this week's further appeal, we are starting to hear from people who believe they may have information,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Investigators will assess and review this information as it comes in.”

Waikato West area commander inspector Will Loughrin said on Friday there had been little to no sign of the family since they went missing in January, “in spite of extensive land and air searches, and regular discussions with community members who spend time in Marokopa's extensive bush area”.

The police were now considering the possibility the family may be outside the wider Marokopa area and urged anyone across the country to come forward.

Tom Lee/Stuff Judge Philip Crayton was left waiting at the at Te Kūiti District Court on January 12 for Marokopa man Tom Phillips, who was due to appear on charges of wasting police time.

People should look out for a father and three school-aged children that are new in their community or travelling inter-city on trains, buses or ferries.

The children, now aged 6, 7, and 9, would not be attending local schools, he said. People should also report petrol, diesel, food or camping supplies that might have disappeared.

"We are mindful the photos we have made public to date may now not accurately depict what Tom and the children look like," Loughrin said.

"When Tom Phillips was last seen by family in February, he had a beard and that alone will make him look considerably different than in the photos we have circulated."

The children’s appearance would have also changed since they were last seen in January.

"They will be taller; they will have either lost baby teeth or started to get their adult teeth and will likely be wearing their hair in different styles. They could also be using different names.

“If you think you may have seen them, or know where they are, we want the opportunity to follow up that information.”

Police continued to have regular contact with their extended family, Loughrin said.

"I want to acknowledge both the children's mother, and Tom's wider family who continue to be living with extreme stress and anxiety."

Anyone who can assist should contact police via 105 and quote file number 211218/5611.

The family first made headlines nearly a year ago when Phillips took his children into the bush near Marokopa.

They had last been seen on September 11. Phillips’ ute had been found below the tideline at Kiritehere Beach, sparking concerns for their safety.