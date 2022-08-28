'Glorious chaos': Steel Blacks go helmet to helmet in medieval combat

New Zealand’s Steel Blacks go helmet to helmet against Australia in the Trans-Tasman Buhurt Cup.

Buhurt is French for wallop – but fortunately a popped shoulder and few cuts and knocks were the worst of the injuries at a full-contact medieval combat competition.

About 1000 spectators watched the Buhurt Cup, a trans-Tasman tournament featuring 44 competitors from New Zealand and Australia, at Brewtown in Upper Hutt on Saturday.

“We plan for the worst, but 99 per cent of the time it’s bumps and bruises,” organiser Dayna Berghan-Whyman said.

The tourists prevailed to beat the Steel Blacks after winning in the largest battle of the day – a 12-a-side melee that was the climax of the event.

Buhurt is a modern day full-contact sport where competitors, wearing up to 30 kgs of armour, battle with blunted swords and medieval-era weapons.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Battered and bruised, the New Zealand Steel Blacks after losing to Australia on Saturday.

It is derived from the French word béhourd, which means “to wallop”.

If a competitor falls to the ground, they are defeated.

“It’s the last person standing,” Berghan-Whyman said.

Tournaments in Europe, where the sport is most popular, could see as many as 300 combatants facing off against each other in a single battle, Berghan-Whyman said.

“It’s mind-blowing. It’s glorious chaos.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Armoursmith Christopher Menges does running repairs between battles at Saturday’s event.

“Everybody's waking up with bumps and bruises they never thought they had, but that could also be attributed to the post match function.”

Berghan-Whyman discovered the sport from her background in re-enactment, but said she became hooked when she represented New Zealand in Denmark in 2017.

“You come for the fighting but you stay for the community. The people that you meet they’re amazing.”

KEVIN STENT About 1000 spectators watched 44 medieval fighters from New Zealand and Australia clash in full contact battles.

The sport suited people with an enthusiasm for the era and the practical skills to construct and maintain armour and weaponry which, like the contestants bodies, also took a pounding, Berghan-Whyman said.

“You learn all these ye olde world skills like cleaning chain mail and popping out dents in the armour. It really suits the DIY Kiwi spirit.”